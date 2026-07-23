Tourism minister hosted to cruise industry dinner

The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) recently hosted a dinner with Glenys Hanna-Martin, minister of tourism, on July 13, 2026, at Graycliff Restaurant.

Mrs Hanna-Martin was accompanied by Lorraine Armbrister, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Tourism; Randy Rolle, parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Tourism; Latia Duncombe, director-general of tourism; and Robert D.L. Sands II, director of cruise and maritime facilitation, Ministry of Tourism.





Pictured first row from left: Latia Duncombe, director general of Tourism; Glenys Hanna-Martin, minister of tourism; Michelle Page, chief executive, FCCA; Lorraine Armbrister, permanent secretary, Ministry of Tourism. Second row: Randy Rolle, parliamentary secretary, Ministry of Tourism; Marie Mckenzie, senior vice-president, FCCA, government and destination affairs; Adam Ceserano, FCCA president. Third row, from left: Rick Sasso, chairman of MSC Cruise Americas; Philcher Grant, director of government relations/Bahamas, Carnival Corporation; Raymond Jones, CTL Bahamas president Bahamas. Fourth row, from left: Russell Bedford, Royal Caribbean’s vice-president of government relations for the Caribbean; Robert D. L Sands II, Ministry of Tourism's director of cruise and maritime facilitation; and Juan Kuryla, senior vice-president, port development, Norwegian Cruise Line