Commission cost slash for local fishing guides touted

By ANNELIA NIXON

TRIBUNE Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Fly Fishing Industry Association (BFFIA) says a recently-forged partnership could significantly reduce commission costs for local guides while directing additional funding towards marine conservation.

Speaking after The Bahamas’ participated in the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades (ICAST) 2026 in Orlando, Florida, Prescott Smith said the Association had secured an arrangement with Digital Sportsman that will lower booking commissions to 6 percent, with an additional 2 percent earmarked for conservation.

He added that the proposed arrangement will be a step towards plugging tourism revenue leakages as traditional online booking platforms typically charge between 15 percent and 25 percent in commissions.

“The traditional company, they’re taking 20 to 25 percent from you, and we negotiated down to 6 percent and then 2 percent for conservation,” he said. “So that’s 8 percent. That’s a big difference between 15 to 25 percent and 8 percent maximum. That’s direct additional revenue into the entire economy of The Bahamas.”

Mr Smith described ICAST as the premier global gathering for the sportsfishing industry, saying it provided The Bahamas with an opportunity to showcase its product before the world’s leading manufacturers and marine companies. “It’s the largest sports fishing show in the world, not the second, not number two,” he said.

“There were companies in that room from China to Japan, to Norway, to Sweden, United States, Canada, South America, around the region. They are in that room at ICAST. From Suzuki to Yamaha to Honda to the rod, the reel, the sunglasses, the clothing companies. The electronics, whether it be Garmin, whether it be Magellan. So it’s the entire marine industry, sports fishing industry, globally. That’s what’s significant about that. And The Bahamas is one of these number one resources.”

Mr Smith said the agreement was significant because, unlike other booking platforms, it included a dedicated conservation contribution. “Not a single company in the United States has ever committed that every booking they make to The Bahamas, 2 percent goes towards conservation,” he said. “So it’s very significant.”

However, Mr Smith also asserted the initiative has faced resistance from interests that could be affected by lower commission rates. “There’s been tremendous opposition to prevent these things from happening, not just locally,” he said, adding that companies currently booking trips to The Bahamas were unlikely to welcome the lower commission structure.

Attorney Keod Smith, who represents the BFFIA, said the initiative aligns with the Government’s broader efforts to retain a larger share of tourism earnings within The Bahamas. He referenced Budget debate comments by Glenys Hanna Martin, minister of tourism, regarding the need to plug tourism revenue leakages.

“We are only getting about 15 percent of what we actually are generating from tourism,” Keod Smith said. He argued that the Digital Sportsman’s proposal complements the Government’s strategy to capture more economic value from The Bahamas’ growing visitor arrivals.

“They were able to come and say they’re prepared to allow all the fly fishing guides who come on their platform, rather than having to pay 25 percent commission to them, pay 5 percent commission to them,” he said. “Plus, on top of that, they have designed a system where 2 percent can go into the conservation fund.

“All of this, along with what the minister is saying about enforcement, and what Glenys is talking about… it’s a government policy now to see if we could find ways of turning those 11 million visitors to The Bahamas into money for the country.”

Keod Smith added that reducing tourism leakages will require a collaborative approach. “One of the ways we can only do that is one step at a time, and that is to get those leakages clogged, so we can keep more money for the country,” he said.

Looking ahead, Keod Smith said the Association expects to work closely with government ministries to build on this year’s progress.

“Next year, I think, is going to be spectacular, based on what Prescott tells me,” he said. “We are going to sit down with the three ministries, however the ministers direct us to do, and to talk about how we’re going to put this thing together for next time.”

According to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, The Bahamas was represented at ICAST 2026 by Zane Lightbourne, environment and nNatural resources minister; Obie Roberts, parliamentary secretary in the same ministry; David Davis, its permanent secretary; and consultant Keino Cambridge. The Bahamian delegation also included Digital Sportsman chief marketing officer Michelle Faul; Prescott Smith; Andros Island Bonefishing Club owner, Captain Shawn Leadon; and Keod Smith.

The ministry said participation in the July 14-17 convention reinforced The Bahamas’ position as one of the world’s top sportsfishing destinations while strengthening partnerships focused on marine conservation, sustainable sportsfishing and the development of the blue economy.

ICAST, held annually in Orlando, is recognised as the world’s largest sportsfishing trade exhibition, bringing together manufacturers, conservation organisations, tourism professionals, fishing guides, retailers and marine experts from around the world.

The ministry said the event provides an opportunity for The Bahamas to promote its internationally-recognised bonefishing, flats fishing and offshore sportsfishing industries, which are supported by the country’s extensive marine ecosystems and attract anglers from around the globe.