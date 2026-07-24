Demolition of Port Lucaya Marina kicks off $21.8M redevelopment project

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

DEMOLITION of the derelict Port Lucaya Marina began on Thursday, launching the first phase of a $21.8m redevelopment aimed at reviving one of Grand Bahama’s most prominent tourism areas.

Executive Marine Management (EMM) is overseeing the demolition, which is expected to take about six weeks and will initially target three dock fingers extending into the marina.

The wider, multi-phase project is being undertaken by Bahamas Land and Water Ways and includes the redevelopment of the Port Lucaya Marketplace, the marina and the Grand Bahama Yacht Club.

The first phase will re-establish the marina through the construction of 60 concrete boat slips, dredging of the marina basin, renovation of onshore facilities, installation of a new fuel dock and upgrades to the marina management offices and guest amenities.

David Mellor, president of EMM, said a ten-member crew is carrying out the demolition using floating barges equipped with a crane and excavator, as well as chainsaws.

Debris is being transported to an adjacent property owned by the developers before being taken to the landfill.

Mr Mellor said containment booms will be placed around each pier to limit the project’s environmental impact and capture floating debris.

“We’ll be using a containment boom around each pier and a small boat to pick up any floating debris and objects,” he said. “We also have caution signs going up for boaters.”

Mr Mellor declined to disclose the cost of the demolition.

He said EMM has extensive experience with major projects throughout The Bahamas, including work at Walker’s Cay and Baker’s Bay, as well as land-clearing operations for Celebration Key.

In a statement released on Thursday, EMM said Bahamas Land and Water Ways has committed to investing millions of dollars in the demolition and redevelopment of the marina.

The company called the project “a win for everyone”, saying it would remove a dangerous, derelict structure, inject significant private investment into the local economy, create jobs, restore confidence in Freeport, support the return of fishing tournaments and advance the long-awaited revitalisation of Port Lucaya.

“Our commitment is not simply to demolish a marina,” the statement said. “It is to help rebuild confidence, attract investment, create employment, and make Freeport great again.”