Employers must seek blend of youth and mature workers

As The Bahamas continues to develop its economy and strengthen its workforce, employers should take a fresh look at the value of hiring retired persons between the ages of 55 and 75. This is not a call to choose older workers over younger Bahamians. Rather, it is an opportunity to recognise that a successful workforce benefits from the energy of youth and the experience of maturity.





Many retired persons possess decades of professional knowledge, technical expertise and institutional memory. They have managed companies, trained employees, solved complex problems and navigated difficult economic and social circumstances. Their experience can be particularly valuable to businesses that need reliable personnel, mentors, trainers, consultants and part-time employees.

Older workers can also bring a strong work ethic, punctuality, dependability and a deep understanding of customer service. In sectors such as tourism, hospitality, education, finance, administration and skilled trades, their experience can immediately strengthen a company. Their presence can also help preserve knowledge that might otherwise be lost when experienced employees leave the workforce.

One of the greatest advantages of hiring retired persons is the opportunity for inter-generational learning. A younger employee may bring technological skills, creativity and new ideas, while an older colleague may provide practical wisdom, professional discipline and lessons learned from experience. When these strengths are combined, companies can become more innovative and productive.

However, embracing older workers must never become an excuse to deny opportunities to younger Bahamians. Young people need meaningful employment, career advancement and opportunities to develop their skills. The solution is not to create competition between generations, but to create workplaces where generations can work together.

Businesses can accomplish this through mentorship, job-sharing, flexible schedules, project-based employment and phased retirement arrangements. A retired professional might work three days a week while mentoring a younger employee who is being prepared to assume greater responsibility. In this way, the company benefits from the experience of the older worker while investing in the future of the younger one.

The Bahamas should also challenge the outdated assumption that retirement automatically means a person has nothing more to contribute. Many persons between 55 and 75 remain energetic, capable and eager to work. Some may want additional income, while others simply desire the opportunity to remain active and useful.

The future of the Bahamian workforce should be inter-generational. Young workers represent the future, while older workers represent a wealth of knowledge and experience that should not be discarded. The wisest companies will make room for both.

By hiring retired persons strategically, and developing younger talent simultaneously, Bahamian employers can create stronger institutions, transfer knowledge and build a workforce that values both experience and potential. The question should not be whether we choose older workers or younger workers. The question is how we can ensure that every generation has an opportunity to contribute to the continued development of The Bahamas.





• NB: Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organisations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at tcconsultants@coralwave.com.