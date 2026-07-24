Immigration Department launches investigation into allegations of officer misconduct

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Department of Immigration has pledged a fair and thorough review of complaints following allegations of mistreatment by immigration officers during recent enforcement operations.

The response came after a businessman claimed on Facebook that his female employee of Jamaican descent was “dragged” from work and treated unfairly by immigration officers earlier this week.

The employee alleged that she was shoved onto an immigration bus and intimidated by a female officer who gestured as though she would hit her.

The businessman said that although his employee was released about five minutes later, she was left traumatised by the experience.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry of foreign affairs and immigration said it has received several complaints alleging mistreatment and, in some cases, abuse since it increased surveillance efforts.

The ministry said while it would not comment on any specific allegation, members of the public should be assured that every complaint is treated with the utmost seriousness.

It added that, in partnership with the Royal Bahamas Police Force, each complaint is subject to a thorough and impartial review.

“For the avoidance of doubt, appropriate action is taken where mistreatment and physical abuse is confirmed and where the allegation is false,” the statement read.

“Our policies and practices will always be guided but he protection of our borders, respect for human dignity and due process,” it said, adding the ministry will continue to uphold the rule of law and and ensure fair and objective investigations.