Man on bail shot to death

A 23-year-old man who was awaiting trial on murder and armed robbery charges was shot and killed in an alleged drive-by shooting at Lyon Road off Kemp Road last night.

Police did not officially identify the deceased but confirmed he was being electronically monitored. Sources close to the matter identified the victim as Robertho Clairvius, who had recently been released on bail.

At the scene last night, police said preliminary reports indicate that Clairvius was walking to his residence when a vehicle pulled pulled up alongside him, and the occupants of the vehicle discharged their firearms in his direction, fatally wounding him. Clairvius was facing murder, attempted murder and armed robbery charges stemming from separate incidents in 2022.

Prosecutors alleged that on September 26, 2022, Clairvius, who was 18 at the time, robbed Keithrovan Butler of $1,440 while armed with a machine gun.

Nine days later, on October 5, 2022, prosecutors alleged he fatally shot Arlington "Quack" Stubbs and wounded a juvenile girl during a shooting at Apache Alley, off Kemp Road.

Police investigations continue.