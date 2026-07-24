School renovations underway ahead of new academic year

REPAIR and renovation works are underway at public schools ahead of the new academic year as Education Minister Chester Cooper toured schools.

During the tour of schools, Mr Cooper said contractors are already carrying out work at several campuses.

At Naomi Blatch Pre-School, Principal Casharon Coakley said there were some roofing leak issues that need to be repaired, alongside minor electrical and air-conditioning issues.

Meanwhile, plans are being developed for a new gymnasium at R.M. Bailey Senior High School through a partnership between the Ministry of Education and the Fox Foundation.

Mr Cooper said the proposed arrangement would see the ministry provide the land and the Fox Foundation construct the gymnasium.

As for the remaining work for the school, the upgrades included raising and repaving approximately 500 feet of walkway.

Meanwhile, Brian Holbert of B and H General Maintenance gave an update on Government High School.

“We are 35 percent of our work right now. By next week, this time we should be 70 percent,” he said. “Well, right now we tiling. We have a MDF room. We had to move all the MDF system from one room to next room, build another room. That should be completed Saturday because we don't want to shut down the school-wise.”