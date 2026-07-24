Son on bail found dead in shallow waters near cay

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 23-YEAR-OLD man on bail was found dead in shallow waters near Madam Dau’s Cay, Exuma, on Wednesday, a day after he reportedly made a distress call to police and officers launched a search for him.

Police found Andrew Sears Jr wearing a maroon button-up shirt, with visible blood around his ear and nose and minor abrasions to his hands and legs.

Officers initially searched the Barraterre community after receiving the distress call on Tuesday but were unable to locate him.

A specialist team was later deployed from New Providence and found his body using drone technology, canine support and the electronic monitoring unit.

His father, Andrew Sears Sr, was at the scene as officers recovered the body and transported it to the mainland. Mr Sears said police contacted him on Tuesday after receiving his son’s distress call and asked whether he knew where he was. He told them he did not because he lived some distance away.

He tried calling and sending his son a text message, but neither went through.

“To be honest, when the officer called me,” he said, “my mind was done prepared for the worse, but I was praying and hoping for the best. Like I tell the officer when I reach there, there’s nobody in the world that could have an ankle monitoring bracelet who still alive and y’all ain’t see that (moving).”

“I say only two things could really happen. Either he cut off the monitor and leave it there or he pass out and sleeping some place in the bush. The only thing we could try do is locate him.”

Mr Sears said he was unaware that police had already tracked his son’s location before officers found him in the water.

The grieving father assisted officers during the recovery and tried to remain calm at the scene.

“When we reach there, my eyes become full, but what could I do? I didn’t want to make another problem on the scene,” he said.

He thanked police for their quick response.

He said he has been unable to sleep since the discovery and that his son’s mother and siblings are also struggling with the death.

He declined to speculate when asked whether foul play was involved, saying the family needs answers but would allow police to complete their investigation.

Mr Sears said he last spoke to his son on Friday and that the 23-year-old never indicated that he feared for his life.

He was aware of an incident involving his son and someone from Barraterre but said he left the matter for the courts to address.

Mr Sears described his son as sweet and loving.

He said Andrew was self-employed in landscaping and construction and had hoped to expand his business.

Police have not classified the death. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause.