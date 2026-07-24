Woman given conditional discharge after admitting to stealing from Bay Street boutique where she worked

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was granted a conditional discharge after admitting to stealing $184.25 worth of merchandise from a Bay Street boutique where she worked last month.

Darlene Hanna, 37, stole two bottles of perfume while employed at The Cosmetics Boutique on June 14.

Hanna pleaded guilty to stealing by reason of employment before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly Burrows. Her attorney, Roger Morris, said his client was remorseful and asked the court for leniency.

Under the terms of Hanna’s conditional discharge, she was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service and fully reimburse the complainant for the stolen merchandise.

Failure to comply with the conditions will result in a $300 fine or one month in prison.

Hanna will return to court for payment on August 4 and for a report on her community service on September 7.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom prosecuted the case.



