BAAA taking diverse 18-member team to the World Under-20 Championships

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations will be taking a diverse 18-member team to compete at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The championships will take place at the historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon from August 5-9 and, according to head coach Tito Moss, The Bahamas will be represented by a well-balanced and diverse team.

Named to the team are the following:

Females - Kei-Mahri Hanna - 400mh; Saige Demeritte - 200m; Alexis Roberts - 400m; Taysha Stubbs - Javelin and Keyezra Thomas - 400m.

Males - Zion Davis - 400m; Javano Bridgewater - 400m; Eagan Neely - 200m; Jahcario Wilson - 110mh; Ishmael Rolle - 100m; Justin Hanna - High Jump; Kenny Moxey Jr. - Decathlon; Carlin Archer - Long Jump; Tieano Ferguson - 400mh; Zion Shepherd - 4 x 400m; Sonycko Ilet - 4 × 400m; Jonathan Higgs - 4 × 400m and Terrin Beckles - 4 x 100m.

Head of the delegation is BAAA president Drumeco Archer. The team manager is Laketah Charlton, assisted by Emmitt Higgins from Grand Bahama.

Moss, who will be assisted by Daron Lightbourne, James Rolle and Caudell McNabb from Grand Bahama, said there are a lot of high expectations for the team. "On the men's side, led by our new junior national champion in Zion Davis in the 400 metres and on the ladies’ side, led by Kei-Mahri Hanna in the 400 metres hurdles," Moss said. "We expect them to be the flag bearers in their various disciplines.

"And not to be left out, we have of course, is Jahcario Wilson, who has ran the fourth fastest time in the world this year in the 110m hurdles. We also have ‘golden boy’ Eagan Neely, who has already run 20.64 in the 200m; Taysha Stubbs in the javelin; Kenny Moxey Jr in the decathlon and Carlin Archer, the CARIFTA gold medallist and Penn Relays' champion."

At the championships, Moss said The Bahamas will contest both the men’s and women’s 4 x 400m relays and they will attempt to assemble a men's team for the 4 x 100m.

With the team competing in events including the sprints, hurdles, long and high jumps and the javelin, Moss said there's no reason why the athletes should not make at least 4-5 finals and be in a position to compete for a medal.

Also travelling on the team as chaperones are Mikhilo Strachan and Patrice Pinder. Jacqueline Rolle will be the safeguarding officer; Keir Miller will be the team doctor and Jenica Frederick will serve as the physiotherapist.