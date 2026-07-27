BREEF campers get their feet wet

THIRTY young Bahamians spent the past week exploring coral reefs, mangroves and marine protected areas as part of the Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation's annual Nassau Sea Camp.

Held under the theme "Reef Rescue: The Next Wave," the camp brought together 30 children at Ardastra Gardens and Wildlife Conservation Centre for hands-on environmental education focused on ocean conservation and the effects of climate change on fragile coral reef ecosystems.

Throughout the week, campers took part in daily snorkelling expeditions at public beaches, visited Clifton Heritage National Park and explored the mangroves at Bonefish Pond, where they identified fish and other marine life using fish identification slates. They also participated in arts and crafts, games and educational presentations designed to strengthen their connection to the natural environment.

A new addition to this year's programme saw campers partner with the Incubator for Collaborative Expression (ICE) Bahamas to create a community mural titled Reef Rescue: A BREEF Sea Camp Mural on Old Trail Road. The artwork promotes marine conservation, recycling and youth leadership, with campers and parents incorporating recycled sea glass alongside BREEF's Queen Angelfish logo.

Ten-year-old camper Davyn Jones said learning to snorkel was one of the week's highlights.

"I learned how to snorkel and saw a yellow tail snapper, and a lion fish. I was surprised first of all because we weren't that far in the water so it was risky being so close to a lion fish," he said.

Eleven-year-old Viva Lee said the camp brought classroom lessons to life.

"It was so fun seeing the bigger fish that we learned about during fish ID and the heads up fish ID game we played. I loved painting the mural. I got to paint the turtle and black soldier crab," she said.

BREEF said the camp aims to foster environmental stewardship by combining practical water skills with lessons on marine conservation and the cultural significance of Bahamian coastal ecosystems. Organisers said the success of the Nassau programme has generated excitement for upcoming sea camps in Governor's Harbour, Eleuthera, and Kamalame Cay, Andros.

The organisation thanked its sponsors, including The Moore Foundation and the Didier and Martine Primat Foundation, as well as volunteers who helped deliver the programme.