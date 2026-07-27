CAC Games: Xavion Johnson suffers loss in the quarterfinals

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

WITH the Central American and Caribbean Games underway in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, The Bahamas is being represented by a 40-member team in 10 different sporting disciplines.

Action has already begun in three of the latter with the remaining seven starting to compete this week.

Judo

Xavion Johnson suffered a loss to Ulises Mendez of Mexico by Ippon in the 43rd second of the quarterfinals of the men's -73 kilogram class yesterday at the Judo Pavilion. Ippon is the highest score a fighter can get and is "one full point," which ends the match right away, similar to a knockout in a boxing match.

The 20-year-old Johnson, one of two Bahamians competing in judo, came back in the repechage in his second match and lost again by Ippon in the 41 seconds to Ferney Ruiz of Colombia.

Karra Hanna, the other representative for Team Bahamas, will begin competition in the women's +78 kg class today.

Following their appearances at the games, both Johnson and Hanna will head to Glasgow, Scotland, where they will join the rest of Team Bahamas in competition at the Commonwealth Games. Golf Madison Carroll is the lone Bahamian competing in the event at the Corales Golf Course. The 16-year-old national champion shot an opening day round of 85 on Saturday for ninth place. She came back yesterday and improved on her performance with a 74 for a total of 257 as she headed into round three today. The final round is scheduled for Tuesday.

Archery

Leron Rolle lost 146-144 to Lot Mendez of Mexico in the men's individual compound round on Friday at the Archery Range. The 21-year-old Rolle finished 25th out of 29 competitors.

The bulk of Team Bahamas will be in action starting this week, including track and field today, swimming on Tuesday, boxing on Wednesday, equestrian and wrestling on Thursday, sailing on Saturday and E-Sports on Friday, August 7.

Robert Butler is the chef de mission with Oria Wood as his deputy.