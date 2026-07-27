Immigration officer pleads not guilty to stealing charges

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A 39-year-old immigration officer pleaded not guilty on Friday to stealing and receiving charges arising from the alleged theft of merchandise from a home improvement store.

Juan Gibson, of Taylor Street, Nassau Village, appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville in Magistrates Court.

Prosecutors alleged that on July 21, 2026, Gibson stole a can of Lysol spray and several sets of bed sheets from Kelly’s Home Center on Marathon Road. The items had a combined value of $171.77.

Gibson pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The matter was adjourned to September 16 for a fixture hearing.

His $1,000 police bail was extended until Monday. He was also granted $1,000 court bail with one or two sureties.