‘Jazz’ Chisholm Jr earns YES Network Player of the Week

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

FOR much of the 2026 season, Jasrado "Jazz" Chisholm Jr has been one of the New York Yankees’ most polarising players.

The 28-year-old Bahamian infielder has drawn criticism mostly from inconsistent production at the plate and moments that some believe have reflected a lack of focus.

However, over the past week, Chisholm has begun reminding both teammates and critics why the Yankees believe he could be one of the club’s most dynamic players.

His turnaround earned him YES Network’s Player of the Week honours after a six-game stretch in which he collected six hits, blasted three home runs, drove in six runs and posted a .957 OPS.

The hot streak has come at a critical time with the Yankees searching for offence while dealing with injuries, including the absence of superstar Aaron Judge who has been absent from the lineup since May 31.

Chisholm’s biggest statement came in back-to-back performances against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates.

He delivered the deciding blow against the Dodgers with a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning of a 2-1 victory before following it with a two homer, five RBI performance in an 8-5 win over the Pirates.

The second home run against Pittsburgh gave him three consecutive home runs across two games, providing the offensive spark New York desperately needed.

The surge has helped improve what had been an underwhelming season statistically. Entering the weekend, Chisholm was batting .223 with 16 home runs, 43 RBIs and a .708 OPS. Those numbers remain below the expectations that accompanied him into the season, but his recent production has shown signs that he may finally be finding his rhythm.

Ironically, one of Chisholm’s biggest supporters during the slump was Chisholm himself. Following his game winning homer against the Dodgers, he did not shy away from evaluating his own performance.

“I’ve sucked all season,” Chisholm admitted.

Rather than allowing the struggles to snowball, his Yankees teammates rallied around him.

According to Chisholm, Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe and several others repeatedly reminded him not to lose confidence.

“They just were like, ‘bro, let’s not forget who you are. You’re the greatest in the world,’” Chisholm said.

Instead of offering mechanical hitting advice, teammates focused on restoring the confidence that has long defined his game, believing that once his mindset returned, the production would follow.

Chisholm’s recent power surge has come with more disciplined at bats and a renewed aggressiveness in the strike zone. While his season numbers still leave room for improvement, the Yankees have received the type of impact they envisioned when he is swinging with confidence.

The criticism surrounding Chisholm this season has not been limited to his offensive struggles.

His style of play has frequently placed him under the spotlight. Earlier this season he was criticised after failing to know a rule during a game, drawing attention for a lollipop in his mouth while standing on second base during another contest and for occasional mistakes on the basepaths. Those incidents fuelled debate among fans and media about whether his personality and style fit the traditional Yankees culture.

The New York Post recently summarised the criticism by writing that Chisholm is “easy to criticise” because his authentic personality and unconventional style often leave him vulnerable to questions about his focus and commitment.

Despite the outside noise, the Yankees clubhouse has remained firmly behind the Bahamian star.

Judge and his teammates have consistently expressed confidence that Chisholm remains one of the club’s most dangerous offensive weapons when he trusts his abilities rather than dwelling on recent struggles.

The Yankees will need that version of Chisholm over the final months of the season.

With Judge sidelined and the offence searching for consistency, New York has relied heavily on Chisholm’s athleticism, speed and game-changing power.

If his performance over the last six games is any indication, the player who has spent much of the season answering critics may be positioning himself to become one of the Yankees’ biggest difference makers during the stretch run.