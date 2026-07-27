Newly renovated PMH A&E floods after heavy rainstorm

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE newly renovated Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department at Princess Margaret Hospital experienced localized flooding on Sunday following severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across New Providence, with water entering the facility through the ambulance bay doors.

The flooding occurred weeks after Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville announced that the long-delayed A&E renovation project had been completed and the department was fully operational.

Videos and photographs circulated on social media showing standing water inside sections of the department, including areas where individuals were seen walking through water while wearing protective shoe covers.

In response, Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) clarified that the water did not come from the roof or ceiling, but entered after an “extraordinary volume” of water accumulated outside the facility.

“PMH did experience an incident of water entering the trauma bay and other sections of Accident & Emergency Department. However, the water did not originate from the roof or ceiling,” the hospital said.

PMH said the hospital was located in an area significantly affected by the amount of rainfall and flooding, noting that nearby buildings and businesses also experienced challenges due to the excessive water accumulation.

The hospital said immediate measures were taken to address the situation, including cleaning the affected areas and relocating patients and staff to alternative spaces to allow medical services to continue.

As a precaution, barriers were placed at the affected entrance, while the entry point for emergency vehicles was temporarily diverted as officials assess the situation.

Earlier this month, Dr Darville announced that the newly renovated A&E Department had become fully operational following a phased transition process.

Dr Darville said the transfer and phased occupancy of the renovated department had been completed, describing the project as a major milestone after years of delays. The renovation was undertaken following years of public criticism over conditions at PMH and concerns about overcrowding and infrastructure challenges throughout the hospital.

PMH said it will engage with relevant partners to determine additional measures that may be implemented to help reduce the impact of similar severe weather and flooding events in the future.

“The Public Hospitals Authority and Princess Margaret Hospital remain committed to ensuring the safety and continuity of care for patients, staff, and visitors,” the statement said.



