Time to ally with friends

EDITOR, The Tribune.

FOREST Fires in Western Canada and in the US North West Trade “smoke out” episodes on both sides of the border. Forest Fires are a blaze all over America as well yet the “mouth Piece” of America, Donald Trump blames this natural disaster upon Canada. Finger’s pointing accomplishes nothing, yet the theatrics are tearing this relationship apart. It begs the question: Does President Trump ever think before talking? A further 50% tariff is being imposed upon Canada and while we share amongst ourselves an indignation and curse or two at the President It is not the President whom we should blame for this horrid economic and political mess. Every American Citizen who does not speak out against this governments imperial attitudes must share heavily in this blame. We “were” America’s greatest ally, but why has America allowed these Republicans to tear this relationship apart? No major protest from State Institutions or Legislatures, no marchers before the White House. Mostly cowardly silence! They fear their own government!

America’s Business Community is reveling in this economic-political assault upon Canada in an attempt to bring down their Canadian Competitors in supply chain items be it Steel, agricultural, electricity and energy sources, automotive supply and assembly. Crush our industries and then buy them pennies on the dollar. A clear effort to destroy our nation Canada. Seems most Americans are either ignorant to this fact and strategy or they don’t care since they have their own problems like aged and failing infrastructure in Texas, brown outs in New England and New York State, the cost of living rising while their wages are in many cases shrinking. America’s greatest pastime is selfishness and greed after all. In America there are no innocents as their governments tariffs steals Trillions of Dollars from Canada and the Rest of the World. Even if a Court judges these tariffs illegal and orders the funds returned with interest, please do not hold your breath.

My firm as an example. We manufacture custom metal and mill work items once doing a brisk business with our American clients. Then came tariffs. We applied for a return of our tariff funds but an official told us bluntly “not to hold our breath. So long as this administration stays in power you will not see a dime, perhaps in time pennies on the dollar”(customs financial official) We decided to not buy from nor deal with our American Cousins. Canada for Canadians willing to trade with anyone else in the world. Join the European Union? Make a special economic and political alliance with certain Asian Countries? Create a North American Trade Corridor uniting all of Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central/Latin America in an alliance the Americans would like to join. Tariffs on the Camel’s Back have become far too heavy. . It’s now time to ally ourselves with friends who act like friends and not competitive isolationists.





STEVEN KASZAB

Bradford,

Ontario

July 21, 2026.