Vell muddasick! Plenty development, plenty promises... but who ya ask?

By JOHN W.I. HENDERSON

PhD Candidate, M.Sc., B.Sc.

THE cost of unchecked development is measured long after the groundbreakings end and the ribbons are cut. Successive governments have promised development, yet few have asked the people who must ultimately live with its consequences. History has shown that nations rarely regret protecting their environment, but many regret developing without a plan. The Bahamas cannot afford to learn that lesson the hard way. The greatest threat to sustainable development is not development itself; it is development pursued without transparency, accountability, and meaningful public participation.

We have seen what happens when development races ahead without environmental safeguards. The much-touted Space X launch site proposal collapsed due to poor planning, lack of comprehensive impact assessments, limited public engagement and a lack of transparency from governmental officials, leaving behind dashed hopes rather than lasting benefits.

Across our islands, mangroves continue to disappear despite overwhelming scientific evidence and personal accounts of their important roles to protecting coastlines, reducing storm surge and supporting fisheries. "Hurricane Dorian een teach us nuttin aye?" Decades of mega-resort expansion in Bimini and Exuma have bulldozed hundreds of acres of critical mangrove estuaries, sparking fierce conservation battles from grassroots coalitions. Meanwhile, dredging persist, inland forests are cleared, and project expansions like the Grand Bahama harbour seek to continue. These failures are not isolated missteps; they are symptoms of a system that prioritizes short-term profit over long-term resilience.

Whether it is any of these or questioning the environmental implications of major foreign investments, the pattern is remarkably familiar. Citizens hear about projects after critical decisions have already been made.Questions are raised, public concern grows, and the government asserts, "hold firm, erryting unda control!"

If environmental decisions affect every Bahamian, why do so many of us feel excluded from making them? We simply don't have true environmental democracy. The belief that every citizen has the right to know what is happening to their environment, the right to participate meaningfully in decisions affecting it, and the right to seek justice when those rights are denied. And when development degrades ecosystems, the fallout is never just environmental; it is economic, social, and national.

Yet, meaningful public participation remains inconsistent, accessing environmental information is difficult, and Freedom of Information Act has yet to become the transformative accountability mechanism we envisioned. Decisions remain highly centralised, leaving communities to react rather than engage. Without easily obtained information, we cannot make informed contributions. When participation stays symbolic, trust erodes. When accountability mechanisms are weak, public confidence declines. So, is engagement just a formality?

Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) are technical documents many still struggle to access, understand and worse, sometimes, fail to meet international standards. During the $400M Disney Lookout Cay development in Eleuthera, grave concern arose that the EIA "was mash right up." It lacked science-based evidence on how the project would support economic activity or sustainability and offered no meaningful consideration of alternatives. In essence, we asked: "Where yinna proof?"

Evermore so, the assessment ignored critical concerns and propositions of alternatives given by local communities. Dinah Bear, former General Counsel at the U.S. President's Council on Environmental Quality, explained that Disney's EIA misrepresented its true purpose. Instead of evaluating environmental, social, and economic impacts of proposed actions and alternatives before decisions are made, it merely recorded impacts with minor mitigation suggestions, as though approval was already guaranteed. Bear stated plainly: "the document failed to meet international and U.S. standards." Vell Muddasick! Why would Disney offer us a document that its own country would reject? "What good fa da goose een good fa da gander aye? Das a wibe!"

Why is environmental governance most always reactive instead of participatory? Development and protection are not enemies. Good development depends on good governance where investors gain from regulatory certainty, communities gain from transparency, governments gain from public trust and the environment gains from informed decision-making. "Cause ven tings happen behind close door, das ven ya is get swing.Keep da door open! Give it tuh ma skrait."

Sea-levels continue to rise, hurricanes are increasing in intensity, marine and terrestrial biodiversity loss continues at unprecedented rates, and freshwater scarcity is emerging as a global security concern. Across the world, climate change is already forcing communities to relocate as traditional livelihoods become increasingly unsustainable. We may soon witness increased regional migration driven by climate impacts, placing additional pressure on housing, infrastructure, employment, and natural resources. Bahamians cannot assume we will remain untouched by these realities.

The Bahamas stands at a crossroads; decisions we make today will determine how resilient we become in the decades ahead. Will we continue to build without listening, or will we guarantee that every citizen has a voice in shaping our future? The answer will determine whether we thrive, merely endure or cease to exist.

So, "Yinna decide!"