American boy, 9, airlifted to US after Bimini dog attack

A nine-year-old American boy was airlifted to the United States after suffering serious, potentially life-threatening injuries in an attack by several dogs while on a beach in Bimini yesterday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly before 10.30am on Tuesday near a business establishment.

A woman caller contacted the Alice Town Police Station to report that the child had been attacked by several dogs. Officers responded to the scene, where they met the boy and his mother.

The child was taken to the Bimini Community Clinic, where he was treated for multiple bite wounds to his right thigh, right arm, left leg, face and head. Medical personnel classified his injuries as serious and potentially life-threatening.

The boy was airlifted by the US Coast Guard for further medical treatment shortly after 12pm, according to police. He was reportedly accompanied by his father.

Initial investigations indicate the child had left the apartment where he was staying around 10am to collect sand from a nearby beach when he was attacked by several dogs.

During the incident, an unidentified dark-complexioned man reportedly intervened, chasing the dogs away before leaving the area. The child was then able to return to the apartment and alert his mother.

Police said they have identified the owner of the dogs, who is assisting investigators in locating, securing and removing the animals.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).