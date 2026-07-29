Bahamas 5th in inaugural Goombay Soccer Cup in U15 Girls Tournament

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas concluded the inaugural Goombay Soccer Cup U15 Girls Tournament with a fifth-place finish after earning four points against some of the Caribbean’s top youth programmes, gaining valuable international experience as the team continues preparing for next year’s CONCACAF Under-17 Women’s Qualifiers.

The Bahamian squad finished with a 1-1-3 record, scoring five goals and conceding 10 over five matches. While the results did not translate into a podium finish, the tournament provided an important opportunity for the young national team to compete against quality opposition on home soil following the cancellation of the CONCACAF Under-15 Girls Championship.

The Cayman Islands captured the tournament title after an unbeaten 4-1-0 campaign to finish with 13 points. Bermuda placed second on eight points, edging the United States Virgin Islands on goal difference after both teams posted identical 2-2-1 records. The Turks and Caicos Islands finished fourth with six points, while Grenada placed sixth with one point.

For The Bahamas, however, the focus extended beyond the standings.

The tournament was created to ensure the country’s young players continued receiving meaningful international competition despite changes to the regional calendar. It also gave the coaching staff an opportunity to evaluate the squad against teams they could potentially face in future CONCACAF competitions.

Before the tournament began, Bahamas Football Association technical director Gareth Bain said the event was designed to bridge that competitive gap.

“This tournament fills an important gap after the CONCACAF Under-15 Championship was cancelled, ensuring our players still receive meaningful international competition as they prepare for next year’s CONCACAF Under-17 Qualifiers,” Bain said.

He added that the response from football associations across the Caribbean surpassed expectations, with several countries confirming their participation shortly after invitations were extended.

Bahamas head coach Shonel Ferguson said throughout the team’s preparation, the emphasis had been on ensuring every player was capable of contributing whenever called upon.

“Every player who steps onto the field has a purpose, and we want to maintain the same intensity from the opening whistle to the final minute,” Ferguson said.

She added that the experience would help the players grow not only as footballers but also as young women, giving them the opportunity to develop confidence, build friendships and create lasting memories through the sport.

Team captain Mackey said communication was one of the team’s biggest areas of emphasis heading into the tournament.

“Communication has been one of our biggest areas of focus because it’s one of the most important parts of the game. When we communicate well, we play with confidence and perform better as a team,” she said.

Cooper said the players believed they were well prepared for the challenge after months of technical and physical training.

“We’ve worked hard both technically and physically throughout our preparation, and we’re ready to showcase everything we’ve learned when we step onto the field,” Cooper said.

Although The Bahamas finished outside the top four, the week offered valuable match experience against regional opposition and highlighted areas the programme can continue building on ahead of next year’s Under-17 qualifying campaign.

FINAL STANDINGS

Cayman Islands - 13 points (4-1-0)

Bermuda - 8 points (2-2-1)

United States Virgin Islands - 8 points (2-2-1)

Turks and Caicos Islands - 6 points (1-3-1)

Bahamas - 4 points (1-1-3)

Grenada - 1 point (0-1-4)