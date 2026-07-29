Disney expands Play Project to Nassau with new sports court at Woodcock Primary

Disney Cruise Line has expanded its investment in youth sports and recreation in The Bahamas with the unveiling of the latest phase of its Play Project initiative at the Woodcock Primary School in Nassau.

The newly transformed sports courtyard, developed in partnership with the Buddy Hield Foundation and ESPN's Take Back Sports, features a repaved basketball court, new hoops and a colourful mural by Bahamian artist Angelika Wallace-Whitfield. It is designed to provide students with a safe and engaging space for recreation while encouraging active play and teamwork.

The Play Project was launched by Disney Cruise Line in 2024 alongside the opening of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. Since then, the initiative has reached nine schools in Eleuthera and New Providence, creating more than 60,000 hours of play for more than 800 children. Disney said additional projects are planned for Abaco.

Rena Langley, senior vice president of communications and public affairs for Disney Signature Experiences, said the programme is intended to create lasting opportunities for children.

"The purpose of this project is to give kids a more welcoming place to play, and this courtyard at Woodcock Primary School is built for exactly that," Ms Langley said.

"The Play Project helps create opportunities for children to connect, build confidence and simply enjoy being kids. Disney Cruise Line is proud to celebrate this milestone with the Nassau community and our partners across The Bahamas."

The opening ceremony brought together representatives from Disney Cruise Line, Woodcock Primary School, local officials, ESPN's Take Back Sports and nonprofit organisations, including love.fútbol and Good Sports. Bahamian NBA player Buddy Hield also participated in the event, hosting a basketball skills camp for students.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Chester Cooper welcomed the expansion of the programme to New Providence.

"Every child deserves the opportunity to thrive in an environment that nurtures their full potential," Mr Cooper said.

"The expansion of The Play Project from Eleuthera to Nassau demonstrates the power of meaningful partnerships. We are grateful to Disney Cruise Line for investing in spaces that promote healthy development, teamwork and lifelong learning for Bahamian children."

Mr Hield said quality recreational spaces can have a lasting impact on young people.

"Growing up in The Bahamas, I know firsthand how a positive place to play can change a kid's life. Hosting today's basketball skills camp is all about passing that gift forward," he said.

"The Buddy Hield Foundation is thrilled to team up with Disney Cruise Line and our collaborators on The Play Project here in Nassau, bringing world-class athletic experiences directly to these kids, showing them that their dreams matter and their community is fully behind them."

Disney Cruise Line said The Play Project forms part of its broader community investment in The Bahamas, which also includes support for schools, Junior Junkanoo, educational and cultural programmes, career exploration initiatives and efforts to address food insecurity.