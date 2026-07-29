'Making a splash' at the Commonwealth Games

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE competition for the six swimmers on The Bahamas’ 20-member team at the 2026 Commonwealth Games concluded yesterday at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow, Scotland.

Emmanuel Gadson came through in fourth place in the second of three heats of the preliminary rounds of the men's 200 metre breaststroke in a time of 2:20.56. He was 10th overall, missing the cut for the final by two spots.

In the preliminaries of the women's 50 metre freestyle, two competitors competed with Elyse Wood placing seventh in the eighth of nine heats in 26.60 and Zaylie Elizabeth Thompson was fourth in the sixth in 26.95.

And Grand Bahamian Marvin Johnson came in eighth in the seventh of nine heats of the men's 50 metre butterfly in 25.44.

Lamar Taylor, a finalist at his first Commonwealth Games in 2022 in the 50m freestyle, closed out his competition on Monday night when he came in sixth in the last of the two heats of the men's 100m freestyle semi-finals in 49.04.

He was ninth place overall, just missing the cut for the final.

Also of note, Olympian Joanna Evans made her return to international competition after serving a suspension from FINA for a doping violation, but she didn't advance into any final.

Athletics at the Scotstoun

Stadium

No member of the track team competed yesterday, but today Anthonique Strachan will be running out of lane three in the last of six heats in the women's 200m preliminaries, while Steven Gardiner will run out of lane four in the eighth of 10 heats of the men's 200 metres.

Boxing st SEC Hall 5

Carl 'King Flashy' Hield will get a chance to win a medal when he competes in the quarter-final of the men's 70 kilogram class against Jon McConnell from Northern Ireland.

Professional boxer Hield, 38, advanced out of the round of 16 with an impressive 3-1 win over Oswald Talaka of the Solomon Islands on Monday.

The other member of the boxing team, pro Rashield 'Raw' Williams, got eliminated in the round of 32 in the men's 65kg in a 3-2 loss to James Paul of Papua New Guinea.

Judo

Still waiting to compete are the two-member judo team of Xavion Johnson and Karra Hanna, who are on their way to Glasgow after just competing at the Central American and Caribbean Games in the Dominican Republic this past weekend.