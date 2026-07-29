McKenzies: Marina project must manage congestion and dredging

BY FAY SIMMONS

TRIBUNE Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A POTTERS Cay business owner whose restaurant sits next to the site of a proposed 25-slip marina said the project could boost business and create jobs, but warned traffic congestion and nearby dredging will have to be carefully managed.

Kenneth McKenzie, owner of McKenzie's at Potters Cay, said the proposed Blu Cay Marina development could bring more customers to nearby waterfront businesses by attracting additional tour boats and visitors to the area.

However, he warned the success of the development will depend on how well traffic is managed, particularly on the busiest mail boat days.

"It could be good and it could be bad," said Mr McKenzie. "A marina would bring tour boats in, and people could come over here to shop and eat. That would be good business for everybody in this area."

Mr McKenzie said increased activity around the marina could also create employment opportunities for Bahamians. "It could create jobs for Bahamians too, and that's a good thing," he added.

While optimistic about the project's economic potential, Mr McKenzie said existing congestion at Potters Cay remains his biggest concern. "The only concern is Tuesdays and Wednesdays when the mail boats are in," he said. "That's already hectic, so I don't know how they're going to work that out.

"I don't think it's a bad idea. They just have to organise it properly because it's different now. Years ago, we didn't have this kind of heavy traffic."

Mr McKenzie also recalled that a marina previously operated in the same general area and helped support nearby businesses. "There used to be a marina there years ago," he said. "People would come off the boats, walk through the market, buy what they needed, stop and have a conch salad, then head back out."

Mr McKenzie said he only recently learned of the proposal and was surprised to discover the marina would be built immediately west of his business.

"They don't tell you nothing. You find out at the last minute," he said. "Then there's going to be all that dredging right next to me, so we'll have to wait and see what happens."

Despite those concerns, Mr McKenzie said he believes the project can be positive if properly planned. "Let's see what happens," he said. "I don't think it's a bad idea, but they have to organiae it properly. If they do that, it could be good for businesses around here."

The proposed Blu Cay Marina would be developed on government-leased land immediately west of McKenzie's, between Potters Cay Dock and the Water & Sewerage Corporation facility on East Bay Street.

The plans call for a 25-slip marina, a 50-space dry storage facility for personal watercraft and a small office building. The project is currently undergoing the environmental approval process before any construction can begin.