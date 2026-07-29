Ministry of National Security celebrates young talent at Cultural Connect Camp exhibition

THE Ministry of National Security yesterday hosted a Cultural Connect Camp exhibition, showcasing the creativity, talent and growth of more than 20 young people who took part in the summer programme.

Held at the Nassau Village Community Centre, the exhibition celebrated the achievements of participants in the ministry’s Cultural Connect Camp.

Organisers said the programme was designed to strengthen cultural awareness in a safe and engaging environment, exposing participants to Junkanoo, rake-and-scrape and other important aspects of Bahamian heritage.

Activity coordinator Bennett Rahming said the initiative helps preserve traditions that risk being lost as older generations pass on.

He told reporters yesterday: “Almost every year now, we have some popular rake and scrape artists leaving us, dying and moving on and so we think its something to continue moving The Bahamas on forward because a lot of stuff are dying.”

“As the old people die, it feels as though the stuff is dying along with them and so what we are doing is trying to keep that vibe alive, that Bahamian culture alive in terms of rake and scrape.”