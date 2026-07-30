Artificial Intelligence: The next frontier for The Bahamas

By Ianthé Tynes

FOR most Bahamians, the term “artificial intelligence” immediately conjures images of ChatGPT, robots or computers replacing jobs,however, before artificial intelligence became a part of everyday conversation, it was already changing the way governments, and institutions operated worldwide. Around the world, governments are having a very different conversation as they are now asking how AI can reshape their economies, and strengthen public services over the next decade.

Countries around the world are investing heavily in AI, not simply because it is the latest technological innovation, but because they recognise its potential to improve productivity, strengthen public services and drive long-term economic growth.

For The Bahamas, artificial intelligence should not be viewed as a distant concept or a passing trend, as it presents a genuine opportunity to modernise government, diversify our economy and better prepare our workforce for the future.

As a small island developing state, The Bahamas has always had to find innovative ways to compete on the global stage. We have built internationally recognized tourism and financial services industries by adapting to changing markets, responding to evolving expectations, and implementing robust legislation that enables us to compete effectively with other jurisdictions. Artificial intelligence presents another opportunity to strengthen our competitiveness while creating new avenues for economic development.

Much of the public discussion around AI has centred on concerns about automation replacing jobs and while those conversations are important, they represent only a small part of a much broader picture.

One area where AI could have an immediate impact is public administration. Government agencies process thousands of applications, licences and official documents every year. Artificial intelligence has the potential to automate routine administrative processes, digitise historical records and improve the speed and accuracy of service delivery. For example, the Registrar General's Department could potentially process the registration of birth certificates, the registration of marriage certificates or the registration of commission merchants more quickly while using AI to reduce administrative backlogs. Faster, more reliable public services benefit both citizens and businesses and contribute to a stronger investment climate.

The financial services industry also stands to benefit significantly. As one of the pillars of the Bahamian economy, maintaining its integrity and international reputation is essential. AI is already being used around the world to strengthen anti-money laundering monitoring, identification and verification of customers, improve regulatory compliance and identify suspicious transactions in real time. Rather than replacing financial services professionals, these technologies provide better information, allowing them to make more informed decisions and respond more effectively to emerging risks.

Healthcare is another area where artificial intelligence offers enormous promise. AI-assisted diagnostics, predictive disease monitoring and telemedicine have the potential to improve patient care while expanding access to healthcare services, particularly for residents of the Family Islands. Technology cannot replace the expertise and compassion of healthcare professionals, but it can provide valuable tools that support better clinical decisions and improve the overall delivery of care.

Education will also play a critical role in determining how successfully The Bahamas adapts to an AI-driven economy. Our responsibility is not simply to teach young people how to use artificial intelligence, but to help them understand it. Students should graduate with strong digital literacy skills, an understanding of emerging technologies and the critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving abilities that will allow them to work alongside AI throughout their careers.

As there is understandable concern that artificial intelligence will eliminate jobs, history, however, suggests that technological advancement changes the nature of work more often than it eliminates opportunity altogether. New industries emerge, existing professions evolve and demand grows for skills that did not previously exist. Those who understand how to use technology effectively will be better positioned to create businesses, solve problems and lead innovation.

Preparing for that future requires investment today. The government, the private sector and educational institutions all have a role to play in strengthening STEM education, expanding digital infrastructure and creating opportunities for lifelong learning. Developing an AI-ready workforce is not simply an education policy; it is an economic strategy.

At the same time, our approach to artificial intelligence must be guided by responsibility. As AI becomes more integrated into government and business, we must ensure that its use is supported by strong governance, robust cybersecurity, ethical standards and appropriate safeguards for privacy and human rights. Innovation should improve people's lives while maintaining public trust and confidence in the institutions that use these technologies.

In the months ahead, I hope to use this column to explore how technology, innovation and emerging trends are reshaping the world around us, and what those changes mean for The Bahamas. Artificial intelligence can not only help us build smarter public services, strengthen our economy, expand educational opportunities and improve healthcare, it can support entrepreneurship, encourage innovation and create new opportunities for future generations.

But it is only one piece of a much broader conversation about innovation, digital transformation, economic competitiveness and the future of work. As technology continues to evolve, so too must our approach to adopt innovation into our day-to-day lives.

The future of The Bahamas will not be determined by the continued advancement of artificial intelligence, as that progress is inevitable. Rather, it will be shaped by how the nation responds. The Government has already demonstrated its commitment to this development through the establishment of the Ministry of Innovation and National Development, signaling its recognition that innovation and digital transformation are central to the country's long-term development. Building on this foundation through continued investment in human capital, responsible AI governance, and strategic policymaking will position The Bahamas to harness artificial intelligence in ways that enhance national competitiveness and sustainable economic growth.