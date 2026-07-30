BPL employee electrocuted working on Grand Cay pole

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) employee was electrocuted while working in Grand Cay on Tuesday, leaving his family and the tight knit community in shock.

Businessman Lawrence Cooper, 35, was reportedly carrying out work on a high voltage utility pole shortly before 9pm when he was electrocuted.

He was transported to the island’s clinic where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead an hour later.

His uncle, Maxwell, said the death came as a shock and that he was doing his best to cope with the tragedy.

The Grand Cay resident spoke briefly with The Tribune while waiting at the airport to transport his nephew's body.

He said they were very close, having lived in the same yard for years. He taught Cooper mostly everything he knew.

“Everybody liked him. The whole community liked him. He was a nice boy. He liked boats,” he added.

According to his uncle, Cooper worked with BPL for more than five years and also operated a ferry business on the cay.

In a statement yesterday, BPL said investigations into the fatal accident are underway and extended condolences to the victim’s family.

“BPL is committed to providing the necessary support to affected employees and will share additional information at the appropriate time,” the company added.

North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish called Cooper a dedicated employee and thanked him for his service.

He said the tragedy was a solemn reminder of the risks faced by the men and women who work daily to keep the country's electricity system running.

“As we mourn this heartbreaking loss, let us keep his family and all who knew and loved him in our thoughts and prayers,” he said.

For her part, Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said BPL CEO Toni Pratt would lead a delegation to Abaco to meet with staff and provide support.

“We remain deeply grateful to BPL’s teams for continued dedication to restoring electricity for consumers. However, this tragedy serves as a reminder that the safety and security of our employees must remain our highest priority,” she added in a statement.

Cooper's death is the country's second electrocution in the past month and comes amid a series of fatal workplace accidents that have renewed concerns about industrial safety.

68-year-old John Walkes, a painter and contractor, was electrocuted last Saturday after reportedly coming into contact with high-voltage electrical equipment while working at Bimini Blue Water Marina.