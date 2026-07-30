Inaugural elite physique championship set for UB

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

FORMER IFBB professional bodybuilder and former Bahamas Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation president Joel Stubbs is hoping to usher in a new era for the sport with the launch of the Bahamas Athletic Physique Alliance (BAPA), which will host its inaugural Elite Physique Championship on Saturday, August 15, at the University of The Bahamas Auditorium.

Competition begins at 7pm and will feature athletes from New Providence, Grand Bahama and Exuma competing in several men’s and women’s divisions. Organisers say the event is intended to provide athletes with a consistent platform for competition while helping to rebuild a sport that has struggled in recent years.

“We created this alliance because we listened to the athletes,” Stubbs said during Wednesday’s press conference. “Many of them had stepped away from the sport because they didn’t have anything to work toward. We wanted to build an organisation they could believe in and one that would help restore bodybuilding to where it once was in The Bahamas.”

Stubbs said BAPA was established by longtime competitors, coaches and administrators who were concerned about the decline of local bodybuilding and wanted to create opportunities for both veteran athletes and newcomers.

He said proceeds from ticket sales, sponsorships and other fundraising efforts will be directed toward athlete development, helping competitors finance their preparation and pursue opportunities at the regional and international levels.

“This event is just the beginning,” Stubbs said. “Our responsibility is to encourage these athletes and help finance their journey so they can compete on bigger stages.”

The Elite Physique Championship will also serve as a stepping stone to the Caribbean Grand Prix in December, where athletes will have the opportunity to earn professional status in bodybuilding and wellness competition. Looking beyond this year’s events, Stubbs announced that BAPA plans to take bodybuilding back to Grand Bahama in May 2027 with a championship in Freeport, returning a major competition to the island after several years.

Vice president Demeko Nesbitt said the athletes have been the driving force behind the formation of the alliance. “Without the athletes there is no federation, no alliance and no organisation,” Nesbitt said. “We’re grateful that they’ve stepped back up to the stage because they’re the reason this is happening. Our goal is to create opportunities for them to showcase their talent again and continue progressing in the sport.”

Nesbitt said organisers have also introduced cash prizes in addition to trophies and medals to provide athletes with greater incentives to compete.

The Fitness Connection owner and major sponsor said consistency will be critical to rebuilding confidence within the bodybuilding community.

“I’ve seen athletes spend 12 or 14 weeks preparing for shows that never happened,” Nesbitt said. “We want athletes to know this show is happening. Once people see consistency and professionalism, they’ll come back. More athletes will return, new competitors will get involved, and the sport will continue to grow.”Nesbitt, who is from Grand Bahama, said he is especially excited about BAPA’s plans to host a competition in Freeport next year.

“A lot of athletes in Grand Bahama have to pay for flights, hotels and other expenses just to compete in Nassau,” he said. “Bringing a show to Freeport removes that obstacle and gives more athletes an opportunity to compete in front of their home crowd.”

Athletes’ representative Paul Wilson said the return of regular competitions gives competitors renewed motivation after years of uncertainty. “Now athletes have something to train for again,” Wilson said. “We’re seeing experienced competitors return along with first timers who are excited to step on stage.”

Among the competitors expected to appear are Brandon Ferguson, Charles Reckley, Gio Farrington, Tez Kemp and Ricardo Mitchell, along with several newcomers making their competitive debuts.

General secretary Leonardo Dean said organisers are also focused on making the event enjoyable for spectators, whether they follow bodybuilding or are attending for the first time.

In addition to the competition, patrons will have access to food and beverage vendors as well as fitness and nutrition booths featuring health, wellness and supplementation products.

The championship will feature Men’s Physique, Men’s Classic Bodybuilding, Men’s Open Bodybuilding, Women’s Fit Model, Women’s Bikini and Women’s Bikini Wellness divisions.

Officials also thanked the event’s major sponsors, including Fitness Connection, Cuba Libre, TDC, TopFlight and Blessings Aviation, for helping make the championship possible.

Tickets are available through participating athletes and at Fitness Connection, Better Bodies Gym, Empire Fitness, J-Line Fitness, MacFit and Club One.

BAPA officials said they hope the Elite Physique Championship marks the beginning of a sustained revival for bodybuilding in The Bahamas, providing athletes with consistent opportunities to compete while rebuilding one of the country’s longstanding sports traditions.