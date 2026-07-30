‘LJ’ Rose Jr welcomes Hurricanes for preseason retreat

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

LYNDEN “LJ” Rose Jr has spent years evaluating talent and building rosters at the NBA level, but this week the Bahamian is using his experience to help shape the future of the University of Miami men’s basketball programme in his home country.

Rose, who is entering his second season as the Hurricanes’ general manager, welcomed the team to New Providence for a preseason retreat that included an open practice yesterday at the Baha Mar Convention Center.

The trip is designed to help Miami build chemistry ahead of the 2026-27 season while giving players an opportunity to experience Bahamian culture through community outreach and team activities.

“It’s great. You can’t ask for a better situation,” Rose said. “Being 20 minutes away and being able to bring the guys here is special. We plan on doing this annually. We’re going to spend time in the community as well and let these guys know there’s more to basketball than just a team bonding trip.”

Rose joined Miami in April 2025 after spending four seasons with the NBA’s Houston Rockets, where he worked in international scouting, G League scouting and player personnel.

Before joining the Hurricanes, he also became part of The Bahamas men’s national basketball programme in 2022, serving as director of operations under head coach Chris DeMarco before later being promoted to general manager.

His first season at Miami coincided with one of the biggest turnarounds in college basketball as the Hurricanes finished 26-9, tied an NCAA record with a 19-win improvement from the previous season and posted a 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference record to finish third in the league standings. Miami also tied school records with 24 regular season victories and 15 home wins before advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a first round victory over Missouri.

Rose said the path to Miami was built on experiences gained throughout his basketball career.

“All my experiences kind of led me to this one,” he said. “I did international scouting, G League scouting and pro personnel with the Rockets. With the national team, I wore a lot of hats. I think all of that helped prepare me for this opportunity.”

Rose oversees recruiting strategy, player evaluation, roster construction and budget management, making him one of head coach Jai Lucas’ closest advisors.

“He’s given us so much,” Lucas said. “With his background in the NBA, his relationships and his connections across basketball have been huge for us. A lot of our recruiting, our scouting and the information we gather comes through him. He also manages our roster, our salary cap and our budget. He’s been a big part of putting us in the position we’re in.”

The New Providence retreat comes at an important time for the Hurricanes.

Miami returns only three players from last season’s roster and has added 10 newcomers, making team chemistry one of the coaching staff’s top priorities before preseason practice begins.

“The second year is tougher because expectations have been set,” Rose said. “Now we’ve got to back it up. With 10 or 11 new guys, it’s a process. That’s why this trip has been so beneficial, and it’s going to be important to our success this season.”

Players began Thursday with a 5:45am beach workout before moving into a strength session and later practicing at the Baha Mar Convention Center.

“We had three workouts before two o’clock,” Rose said. “Then we’ll take the guys to Fish Fry so they can experience the culture before we’re back at it early tomorrow.”

Rose said exposing players to The Bahamas is one of the most rewarding parts of the trip, with many of the Hurricanes visiting the country for the first time.

“A lot of our guys haven’t been here before,” he said. “There’s a lot for them to learn and experience, and what better place than here?”

The Hurricanes are also participating in community activities during their stay, including a beach cleanup, as they continue building relationships away from the court.

Lucas said Rose’s connection to The Bahamas made New Providence the ideal location for the team’s preseason retreat.

“I’ve known LJ since he was seven years old, so he’s family,” Lucas said. “The school has a great relationship with The Bahamas, and it’s a place I love to come. It’s close to Miami, but it feels like you’re away. The people are welcoming, and it’s been a great place for our team.”

Rose believes the experience will not only help Miami prepare for the season ahead but also strengthen the relationship between the Hurricanes and The Bahamas while giving his players a greater appreciation for the country he still proudly calls home.