Minister ‘in STEP’ with trust and estate planners

The Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners’ (STEP) Bahamas branch has met with Jerome Fitzgerald, newly-appointed minister of economic affairs, to discuss efforts to grow and promote the Bahamian financial services industry.

STEP Bahamas was represented by its chair, Anayah Miller Orelien; chair emeritus and STEP Bahamas conference chair, Theo Burrows; co-deputy chairs, Ronique Bastian and Keisha Larrimore-Smith; directors Natasha Major and Chrislyn Stubbs; officer, Jamal Miller; and former chair, John Lawrence. Mr Fitzgerald was joined by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Reginald Saunders; director of financial services, Brandace Duncanson; and ministry officer, Achara Grant-Wash.

Among the issues discussed was the fifth annual STEP Bahamas conference, scheduled for March 2027. The branch requested the Ministry's commitment to serve as presenting sponsor for the upcoming year, continuing a relationship it values highly.

STEP Bahamas also outlined its ambition to deepen its local footprint through education and trust and estate-related community initiatives, and welcomed the opportunity to partner with the ministry and its agencies, including the Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB), on such efforts.

The branchalso reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the ministry's work to promote The Bahamas internationally as a financial services jurisdiction, with particular emphasis on trusts and estate planning.

Branch representatives said the core objective of STEP Bahamas and its annual conference is to bring international expertise and knowledge to local practitioners, building on the experience already present within the jurisdiction. They said the access to information that the branch provides its members is the same value it hopes to extend to the ministry, in support of the ministry's own goals and its lasting impact on the industry.

For its part, the ministry indicated its interest in strengthening ties with the private sector and in receiving documented, evidence-based advice to aid Mr Fitzgerald’s policy deliberations. He expressed his wish that STEP Bahamas serve as a bridge between the ministry and industry, offering advice and recommendations on legislative changes and potential initiatives.

Mr Fitzgerald also confirmed the ministry's commitment to supporting STEP Bahamas, including its conference. STEP Bahamas represents financial services executives specialising in family inheritance and succession planning.