NexGen mentorship programme graduates nine young men

NINE young men graduated from the NexGen Young Men Mentorship Programme yesterday after completing four months of leadership training and practical instruction intended to prepare them for adulthood, employment and service to their communities.

The fourth cohort, whose members range from 14 to 19, completed two orientation sessions and 10 workshops between March and June covering leadership, communication, emotional intelligence, financial literacy, etiquette, health and wellness, home maintenance and automotive care.

The graduates have ambitions spanning medicine, aviation, engineering, politics and other areas of public service.

Former senator Ronald Duncombe, the programme’s founder, said applicants were interviewed to determine whether they were genuinely committed to improving themselves and completing the programme.

Mr Duncombe said NexGen was not driven by any one political party and welcomed participants regardless of their political background.

He described the graduates as ambitious young men who spoke with certainty about careers including neurosurgery and aviation.

“They didn’t say this because they weren’t sure. They definitively at this age saying, ‘That’s what I’m going to be,’” he said. “I am so proud to say to you that we have some future leaders and future men coming in our country.”

The ceremony was held at Word of Truth Ministries under the theme “Serve Locally, Lead Globally, Building Character, Capacity, and Commitment toNINE young men graduated from the NexGen Young Men Mentorship Programme yesterday after completing four months of leadership training and practical instruction intended to prepare them for adulthood, employment and service to their communities.

The fourth cohort, whose members range from 14 to 19, completed two orientation sessions and 10 workshops between March and June covering leadership, communication, emotional intelligence, financial literacy, etiquette, health and wellness, home maintenance and automotive care.

The graduates have ambitions spanning medicine, aviation, engineering, politics and other areas of public service.

Former senator Ronald Duncombe, the programme’s founder, said applicants were interviewed to determine whether they were genuinely committed to improving themselves and completing the programme.

Mr Duncombe said NexGen was not driven by any one political party and welcomed participants regardless of their political background.

He described the graduates as ambitious young men who spoke with certainty about careers including neurosurgery and aviation.

“They didn’t say this because they weren’t sure. They definitively at this age saying, ‘That’s what I’m going to be,’” he said. “I am so proud to say to you that we have some future leaders and future men coming in our country.”

The ceremony was held at Word of Truth Ministries under the theme “Serve Locally, Lead Globally, Building Character, Capacity, and Commitment to Country”.

Cabinet ministers Fred Mitchell, Pia Glover-Rolle and Keith Bell attended, while Senator Clint Watson delivered remarks on behalf of Prime Minister Philip Davis.

Graduates received briefcases as a symbol of professional preparedness, with Mr Duncombe urging them to protect their reputations, build relationships and arrive ready for interviews, meetings and future opportunities.

He said NexGen alumni have gone on to careers in the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, communications, accounting, sports and aviation.

Mr Watson told the graduates that professional appearance alone would not secure success and stressed the importance of character, action and the ability to fulfil responsibilities.

Mr Mitchell focused his keynote address on violence among young Caribbean men, urging the graduates to reject conflict and make decisions that would allow them to lead long, productive lives.

Speaking on behalf of the class, Fisk Burrows Jr said the programme had strengthened the graduates’ confidence, independence and understanding of leadership. Country”.

Cabinet ministers Fred Mitchell, Pia Glover-Rolle and Keith Bell attended, while Senator Clint Watson delivered remarks on behalf of Prime Minister Philip Davis.

Graduates received briefcases as a symbol of professional preparedness, with Mr Duncombe urging them to protect their reputations, build relationships and arrive ready for interviews, meetings and future opportunities.

He said NexGen alumni have gone on to careers in the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, communications, accounting, sports and aviation.

Mr Watson told the graduates that professional appearance alone would not secure success and stressed the importance of character, action and the ability to fulfil responsibilities.

Mr Mitchell focused his keynote address on violence among young Caribbean men, urging the graduates to reject conflict and make decisions that would allow them to lead long, productive lives.

Speaking on behalf of the class, Fisk Burrows Jr said the programme had strengthened the graduates’ confidence, independence and understanding of leadership.