Police warn dog owners to secure pets after Bimini attack

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

PET owners could face criminal charges and civil liability if their dogs attack and injure someone, police warned yesterday as investigators continued probing the mauling of a nine-year-old American boy in Bimini.

Superintendent Nicolas Johnson, officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department in Grand Bahama, said one person is assisting police with the investigation, but declined to say whether charges are expected.

The child, who was vacationing with his parents, was attacked by several dogs shortly before 10.30am on Tuesday near a business in Alice Town.

Initial reports said he was collecting sand on a beach near the apartment where his family was staying when the dogs attacked him, biting his face, head, arms and legs.

A passerby intervened and chased the animals away. The boy was taken to the local clinic before being airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. His condition was unknown.

During a press conference at Police Headquarters yesterday, Supt Johnson warned that owners could face penalties under the Animal Control Act, the Penal Code and other laws, depending on the circumstances of an attack.

He said dogs should be confined within properly secured and fenced properties and kept on a leash when taken into public. Owners should also ensure their animals are licensed and vaccinated and are not subjected to neglect or cruelty.

Lisa Lockhart, supervisor of the Department of Agriculture’s Animal Control Unit, said officers investigate complaints involving roaming, neglected and aggressive animals and may pursue charges against owners when warranted.

She said the unit has received numerous complaints about stray dogs creating fear in communities.

“We have been getting a lot of calls about strays; kids can’t play in the streets, and people can’t walk in the evenings because dogs are coming after them,” Ms Lockhart said.

She urged residents to report stray and dangerous dogs, saying Animal Control officers rely on public complaints to investigate incidents and identify owners.

Ms Lockhart said people should contact police and Animal Control and seek medical attention following an attack. She said Animal Control could investigate and take the matter to court when a dog has an identifiable owner.

She also said dog breeding is illegal without a licence from the Animal Control Unit and urged owners to have their animals tagged.

Police K-9 officers advised people confronted by aggressive dogs not to run or turn their backs.

Constable Sidney McIntosh said a person should remain facing the animal and, where possible, use an object such as a stick or rock to maintain distance.

He warned against pulling away if a dog latches onto someone, saying doing so could worsen the injuries.

Mr McIntosh said bystanders witnessing a child being attacked should use whatever means are necessary to separate the dog from the child while protecting themselves as much as possible. He said preserving human life must take priority and identified a dog’s throat and ears as vulnerable areas