Commissioner orders probe into murder suspect’s 81 bail violations

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

COMMISSIONER of Police Shanta Knowles has expressed serious concern over allegations that a murder suspect breached his bail conditions 81 times, as police investigate how the violations went unchecked and whether anyone should be held accountable.





National Security Minister Myles Laroda said Commissioner Knowles assured him that her team would do all it could to prevent a similar incident from occurring again.

Prosecutors allege that Adnan Oliver, 39, killed James McPhee on Carmichael Road on July 12, weeks before McPhee was expected to testify in Oliver’s armed robbery trial.

McPhee, a husband and father of three, was found with severe lacerations and other upper-body injuries early that Sunday, two days after celebrating his 59th birthday on Independence Day.

Mr Laroda said the allegations had underscored the need for greater vigilance in monitoring every person released on bail.

“It is a concern, and it just raises the awareness that we have to be ever more vigilant with regards to the monitoring of every individual that are on bail,” he said. “The last consequence is what could happen if any of these individuals slip through the cracks.”

Asked whether anyone found responsible for the alleged failures would face disciplinary action, Mr Laroda said Commissioner Knowles had committed to a transparent investigation.

“I can tell you that the commissioner is transparent, and her words to me is that an investigation will be done,” he said. “Wherever it leads, if there's anybody to be held accountable, the individual or individuals would be.”

Crime consultant Carlos Reid called for accountability last week, saying “somebody dropped the ball”.

Mr Reid said the repeated alleged violations should never have gone unchecked and urged authorities to determine how Oliver allegedly failed to report to police for months without being brought back before the court.

Attorney General Wayne Munroe previously played down the public safety significance of the reporting condition, saying its purpose was to ensure that an accused person appeared for trial.