Court to decide fate of dogs after American boy mauled

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AUTHORITIES have empounded a number of dogs as police investigate the mauling of a nine-year-old American boy in Bimini, but officials have not said whether the dogs involved in the attack will be euthanised.

Superintendent Nicolas Johnson said police were receiving assistance from Animal Control officers on the island, but could not give the number of dogs collected.

The child, who was vacationing with his parents, was attacked by several dogs shortly before 10.30am on Tuesday near a business in Alice Town.

Initial reports said the boy had been collecting sand on a beach near the apartment where his family was staying when the dogs attacked him, biting his face, head, arms and legs.

A passerby intervened and chased the animals away.

The boy was taken to the local clinic before being airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida.

Asked whether the dog involved would be put down, Superintendent Johnson said the decision did not rest with police.

“That will go before the court, and the court will make that decision whether the dog will be put down or not,” he said.

Director of Agriculture Jason Sands said authorities did not need to have the dog in custody to bring charges against its owner.

“Having the dog in custody isn’t necessary to proceed with a charge against the person for violations of the Animal Control Act or any criminal offences,” Mr Sands said.

He said authorities consider several factors when deciding what should happen to a dog involved in an attack, particularly in the Family Islands, where animal control facilities are unavailable.

“Various matters are taken into consideration as to what happens to the dog,” he said. “We don’t have any animal control facilities there, so we have to make that decision in that context.”