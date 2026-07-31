Defence Force officer jailed for 54 months over illegal guns

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A DEFENCE Force officer cried yesterday after he was sentenced to 54 months in prison for having two guns and ammunition in his Pride Estates home last week.

Able Seaman Anthony Edwards, 24, was found with a black Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, a black Taurus 9mm pistol and nine .40-calibre rounds in the washroom of his home on July 26.

Edwards pleaded guilty before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr to two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm and one count of possession of ammunition.

After Edwards accepted sole responsibility for the weapons and ammunition, the charges against his mother, Altenia Edwards, 54, were withdrawn.

Edwards claimed he had received the guns from a friend for safekeeping years ago and kept them even after the friend died.

Magistrate Allen admonished Edwards for his actions, saying he should have known better because of his Defence Force training.

Edwards expressed remorse and asked the court for mercy.

He was sentenced to 54 months in prison on the firearm charges and 24 months for possession of ammunition. The sentences will run concurrently.

Edwards broke down in tears after hearing the sentence. He was allowed a moment with his mother before being remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

David Cash represented Edwards. Sergeant 3004 Forbes prosecuted the case.