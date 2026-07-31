Man convicted of endangering police officers during chase

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was convicted yesterday of endangering the lives of two police officers with a gun following a car chase in 2020.

Lasheno Cox was unanimously found guilty of two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life before Justice Loren Klein.

Cox sat silently in the prisoner’s dock, stroking his chin as the eight-person jury’s verdict was read.

On November 5, 2020, Cox allegedly pointed a gun at Inspector Jermaine Flowers and Police Constable 4856 Travis Davis after a police chase ended on Mutton Fish Drive.

Cox was driving a white two-door Honda Civic when he nearly collided with the officers’ police car on Reef Street.

After the officers activated their emergency lights and signalled for Cox to stop, he sped away.

A chase followed and ended when Cox crashed his vehicle on Mutton Fish Drive.

The investigator said Cox got out of the vehicle holding a handgun, which he then pointed at the officers.

Fearing for their safety, and after Cox refused orders to drop the weapon, the officers fired at him.

Cox then threw the gun over a fence and fled.

Following the conviction, prosecutors told the court that Cox had previous convictions.

Justice Klein ordered a pre-sentence report. Cox will return for sentencing on September 23 and will remain on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until then.

Basil Cumberbatch prosecuted the case, while Ian Jupp represented Cox.