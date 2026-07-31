Top swimmers take the spotlight at the Central American & Caribbean Games

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

ZOE Williamson and Lelah Lewis took the spotlight yesterday as the swimmers were the only ones in competition for Team Bahamas at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.At the Juan Pablo Duarte Aquatic Center, Williamson finished fourth in the B final of the women's 100 metres butterfly in a time of one minute and 05.52 seconds.

Meanwhile, Lewis was seventh in 1:06.90.

In the preliminaries, Williamson had the 18th best time of 1:07.84 after she was seventh in the last of three heats and Lewis was 21st overall in 1:10.15 with seventh place in heat one. But Lewis was moved up after the withdrawal of a competitor.

Malia Soroman of Martinique won the B final in 1:03.90. Kristen Romano of Puerto Rico won the gold in the A final in 58.79. Miranda Grana of Mexico got the silver in 58.89 and Jianna Amores of the Dominican Republic got the bronze in 59.19.

Ayrton Munroe also competed in the men's 100m butterfly, but was one spot shy of qualifying for the B final when he placed 21st overall in 57.61 with his seventh place in the third of four heats.

Mixed 4 x 100m medley relay

Williamson and Lewis then teamed up with Jack Barr, and Caden Wells, as the quartet finished seventh in a time of 4:25.99 in the last of two heats for 13th place overall. The swimmers will be back in action today as the competition continues. However, athletics, boxing, equestrian, e-sports, sailing and wrestling will be the focus of attention during the final week of competition starting on Monday.

The games end on Saturday, August 8. The Bahamas is being represented by a 40-member team. The chef de mission is Robert Butler with Oria Knowles as his deputy.