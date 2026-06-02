27th Annual Basketball Smiles camp all set for June 22-23

COACH Sam Nichols, retired Hall of Fame head women’s basketball coach at McMurry University, Abilene, Texas will be coming again this year for his 27th Annual Basketball Smiles Basketball Camp.

This year will mark the return of the very popular Basketball Smiles Elite Skills Development Camp. This elite camp will focus on upper-level basketball skills for serious-minded players. This year's camp will be limited to junior high and high school players only. To provide a quality coach-player ratio, camp size will be limited-first come, first-served.

The camp will be held at the Kendal Isaacs gym and outdoor courts, June 22-23. Basketball Smiles camps are free and are coordinated by H.O. Nash coach Patty Johnson.

Basketball Smiles camps have always been widely popular, and unfortunately, in years past, we have had more students arrive for camp that we could accommodate, and several had to be turned away at the door. So, to avoid disappointment, come early to register (note registration times) so you won't be left out!

Here is the Camp Schedule: Monday-Wednesday June 22-23

Girls Camp 9:00am-12:00pm Registration at 8:30am

Boys Camp 1:00pm-4:00pm Registration at 12:30pm

*To provide a quality camp experience, size will be limited!

*For safety concerns, no unsupervised children will be allowed at Camp.

Since Basketball Smiles began, boys and girls across The Bahamas have benefitted from these free basketball camps and the Life Skills Programme of Basketball Smiles.

Over 12,000 children have been served through Basketball Smiles since our beginning in 1999.

Basketball Smiles was founded by Hall of Fame basketball coach Sam Nichols and his wife Sandy in partnership with coach Patty Johnson of H.O. Nash Jr. High School.

In 2007, Sam retired after 33 years of coaching Women’s Basketball, during which time he accumulated national honors for coaching, conducting clinics, and speaking.

He has been recognized as the all-time winningest Women’s Basketball coach in the history of McMurry University, where he was Head Coach for 12 years., and was named the Women’s Basketball Coach of the All-Century Team at McMurry.

In February 2026, the basketball court in the new McMurry Student Activities Center was named the “Sam Nichols Court,” and in the pinnacle of professional achievement at the university, he was inducted into the “Athletic Legends Corner,” one of only six coaches to receive the accolade in the university’s history.

In 2017, Sam was inducted into the prestigious McMurry University Athletic Hall of Honor.

Coach Nichols guided the Lady Indians to national prominence during his twelve seasons at McMurry University. He also won several Coach-of-the-Year honors during his career.

Coach Nichols is joined by Texas coaches Larry Petite, David Bookman, John Ishee, Tracie Robbins, Stephanie Cooper, Milena Williams, Xavier Jackson, LaRoss Barnes, Brandon Sims, and Abigail Lee.

“After over 40 years of basketball camp experience, I’ve found that a fast-paced camp with three days of high intensity, quality instruction is the most efficient way to conduct a basketball camp. We are so excited about our historic 27th Anniversary Camp and to offer an Elite Skills Development Camp to serious basketball players in The Bahamas."

Basketball Smiles is sponsored in part in Nassau by The Atlantis, Sprite, the Green Parrot, Kelly’s, Bahamas Wholesale, Lickety Split, D’Albeneas Company, Wizard Signs, Original Patties, New Providence Ecology Park, Doctors Hospital, Rotary Club of Nassau Sunrise, and Rotary Club of East Nassau.

“This group of coaches comprise a tremendous staff of dedicated coaches with big hearts who love teaching the game of basketball. We have the largest and most experienced staff in the history of Basketball Smiles. All these coaches raised their own money and are giving of their free time to come and work with Bahamian boys and girls. The quality of instruction will be second to none, and the love these coaches have for the campers will be second to none.”

The motto of Basketball Smiles is: “We bring a week of smiles and hope through basketball.” According to Coach Nichols, “Along with basketball, we conduct a daily life skills program during the camp that emphasizes self-respect, academic success, good citizenship, and spiritual values. Our goal is not just to develop basketball players but help build future leaders in the Bahamas.”

As always, Coach Nichols’ itinerary will be coordinated by Coach Patty Johnson of H.O. Nash Jr. High.

If you have any questions regarding the Basketball Smiles Camp, contact Coach Patty Johnson, at H.O. Nash Jr. High: 242-323-6489.