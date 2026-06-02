A mother's mission to make care more accessible

By ALESHA CADET

Tribune Features Reporter

acadet@tribunemedia.net

WHAT began as a routine shopping trip for her son would eventually grow into a mission to support families navigating life with developmental disabilities.

For Latrell King, founder of Kilano's Care, the journey started when her son Kilano outgrew the products available to him. Like many children living with Cerebral Palsy and other developmental challenges, he continued to require specialised bibs well beyond his toddler years. Finding them, however, proved nearly impossible.

"When my son, Kilano, was around four years old, I set out to find stage 5/6 bibs to accommodate his growing needs. Walking down countless baby aisles, it took some time for the stark reality to set in: the retail market completely abandoned children with special needs after toddler-hood," said Latrell.

She recalled discovering that products designed to address a very real daily need simply disappeared once children reached a certain age.

"Kilano required high-quality, waterproof bibs with larger neck sizes to manage his drooling, yet the shelves offered absolutely nothing. As a parent, navigating that gap was incredibly isolating and frustrating. It feels as though the world expects your child to outgrow a condition simply because they are growing in size, leaving families to improvise for basic daily comfort," she said.

Rather than accepting the lack of options, the Bahamian woman decided to create one herself.

The result was Kilano's Care, a Bahamian initiative that has introduced a line of extra-large silicone bibs designed specifically for children and teenagers between the ages of four and 18. While practical in function, the products are rooted in a larger goal centred on dignity, inclusion and representation.

According to Latrell, raising Kilano has transformed the way she views accessibility and the importance of ensuring children with disabilities are acknowledged in everyday spaces.

"Kilano’s journey has completely redefined my world-view, teaching me above all else to love without labels. True inclusion cannot just be a buzzword; it must exist in mainstream retail and daily life," said Latrell.

She believes access to age-appropriate products plays a bigger role than many people realise.

"For children living with disabilities, dignity is closely tied to having access to products that fit them properly and look good. When we force older children into products designed for infants or makeshift alternatives, we compromise their dignity. Kilano taught me that these children deserve to see themselves represented and catered to in the stores everyone else shops in," she said.

Although the bibs are the first product to emerge from the initiative, Latrell said the vision extends much further.

Alongside providing adaptive products, she hopes to bring greater awareness to the realities many special needs families face daily. Long-term, she envisions a dedicated care facility supported through both public and private partnerships.

"Kilano’s Care is a mission to bring urgent awareness to the silent, daily challenges faced by special needs families," she said.

Latrell explained that access to specialised services remains limited for many families, creating long waiting periods and leaving some without critical support systems.

"Kilano’s Care aims to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with incredible organizations like R.E.A.C.H. and the Bahamas Association for Physically Disabled Children (BAPD). We want to alleviate the emotional and financial strain on parents, providing both community-driven care solutions and adaptive products designed specifically for their peace of mind.

But beneath it all, our mission is simple: more than anything, we just want to help,” said Latrell.

Conversations with educators, caregivers and parents throughout The Bahamas have reinforced for her just how widespread the need is.

One discussion in particular has remained with her.

Latrell recently spoke with a special education teacher in Eleuthera who shared the challenges many families continue to face while trying to access resources for children with learning and developmental disabilities.

"What broke my heart during our conversation was when she shared that a mother in her community has to resort to tying a regular T-shirt around her child’s neck just to catch their drool," said Latrell.

Stories like these have strengthened her determination to advocate for better access and support.

"Parents and teachers alike are making sacrifices and making do in silence, swallowing their struggles because they lack institutional options. It reinforced to me that these children can absolutely excel. They just need the right resources, and they need to know they are no longer fighting this battle alone," she said.

As Kilano's Care launches in Nassau, Latrell hopes the initiative will encourage broader conversations about accessibility and inclusion.

Its first efforts include a sponsorship drive that will see specialised bibs donated to the Bahamas Association for Physically Disabled Children, along with a new advocacy campaign aimed at encouraging pharmacies, retailers and medical clinics to create dedicated adaptive care sections.

Going forward, she hopes the conversation surrounding developmental disabilities evolves beyond awareness alone.

"Ultimately, my hope is to shift the cultural narrative from sympathy to systemic empowerment, ensuring that every child, regardless of their developmental challenges, is seen, supported, and valued as a vital part of our society," said Latrell.