Alpha Kappa Alpha’s newest Bahamas chapter provides needed items to New Providence communities

On day one of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®’s (AKA) newest chapter, the members of Alpha Epsilon Theta Omega Chapter spent Saturday morning sorting, gathering, assembling and bagging items for several local schools and organizations. The members were joined by more than 80 sorority members who travelled to Nassau from around the world for the chapter’s chartering weekend.

The room was bustling with activity as the women created an assembly line to work on three packing areas. In one area, a group of sorority members packed over 200 hygiene kits containing soap, lotion, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and wash cloths for women at The Bahamas Department of Corrections, the Willie Mae Pratt Centre for Girls and Eastern Urban Renewal. In another area, members filled 250 of the sorority’s signature green Childhood Hunger Initiative

Power Packs (CHIPPTM) with food items for Cleveland Eneas school children. Simultaneously members worked another station to bundle 220 books for the summer reading list for students attending Thelma Gibson Primary School and Sandilands Primary School.

All of the chapter’s service programs are aligned with the “Soaring to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood” program initiatives of Alpha Kappa Alpha President & CEO Danette Anthony Reed.

“This was an amazing activity. Our sisters were organized, rolled up their sleeves and finished everything in a little over an hour,” said Carrie J. Clark, AKA International Regional Director.

“The beauty of what was done here today is that the impact of this new chapter is immediate. They are expanding the footprint of our sorority which means more women, children, families and communities are served,” Clark added.

Dr Janet Davis-Dorsett, president of Alpha Epsilon Theta Omega Chapter, said they will focus their service on eastern New Providence.

“It was important to us that the communities that we are serving see our dedication to them on day one,” said Dr Davis-Dorsett. “The meals and the hygiene kits are only the beginning. We are here to change lives.”

Alpha Epsilon Theta Omega Chapter is the sorority’s fourth chapter in The Bahamas. It joins existing graduate chapters in Nassau and Freeport, and an undergraduate chapter in Nassau.