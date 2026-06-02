Bertram ‘BJ’ Murray continues to impress

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN minor leaguer Bertram “BJ” Murray continues to put together an impressive season at the Triple-A level, remaining among the top offensive performers for the Iowa Cubs, the top affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

While Murray was held hitless in Iowa’s 8-1 loss to the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday, his body of work throughout the six-game series highlighted the consistency he has shown all season.

The 26-year-old finished Sunday’s contest 0-for-4 with two strikeouts as Iowa wrapped up the road series with a 3-3 split at Victory Field in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Murray entered the finale coming off some of his strongest performances of the season.

In Monday’s 9-7 victory over Indianapolis, he went 3-for-5 and scored a run. He followed that up with an even bigger effort in Thursday’s 8-3 win, finishing 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI. Those outings helped boost an already impressive stat line.Through 56 games, Murray is batting .323 and owns a .409 on-base percentage and .505 slugging percentage for a .914 OPS.

He has collected 60 hits, driven in 32 runs, scored 29 times, blasted six home runs and stolen seven bases.

Sunday’s game remained within reach until late. The Indians carried a 5-0 advantage into the eighth inning before Brett Bateman drove in Iowa’s only run of the night.

Indianapolis responded immediately with three runs in the bottom of the frame to stretch the margin to 8-1 and put the game away.

Despite the loss, Iowa heads into its next series with a 24-32 record. Indianapolis improved to 24-33.

Murray and the Cubs will be back on the field Tuesday when they begin a series against the Toledo Mud Hens at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa. First pitch is set for 6:38pm local time.