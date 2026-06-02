Bringing healthcare beyond the clinic

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

Tribune Features Writer

jgibson@tribunemedia.net

AS The Bahamas continues to grapple with an aging population and rising rates of chronic disease, healthcare professionals are increasingly highlighting the role home-based healthcare could play in improving patient outcomes while easing pressure on the country’s healthcare system.

For registered nurse Vashti Saunders, who has spent 14 years in nursing with a focus on wound and foot care, the conversation extends beyond convenience. She believes home based healthcare has the potential to become an important component of long-term patient management, particularly for individuals living with chronic illnesses that require ongoing monitoring and support.

“Conditions such as Type 2 Diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and chronic respiratory illnesses often require ongoing monitoring rather than frequent hospital admissions,” she said.

Home-based healthcare can provide regular nursing visits, medication management, health education, remote monitoring of vital signs and early identification of complications. This can help patients maintain better control of their conditions while reducing strain on hospitals and clinics,” she said.

Saunders operates The Healing Oasis, a mobile nursing service that provides wound care, medical foot care and manual lymphatic drainage in patients’ homes. Through her work, she has witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by individuals who struggle to access traditional healthcare settings due to age, illness or limited mobility.

However, she believes the future of patient care will require more than simply expanding services. It will also require addressing affordability and ensuring vulnerable populations can access the care they need.

“I would like to see high quality healthcare become more affordable in The Bahamas. Even when services exist, cost can be a barrier. Greater insurance coverage and public support for home healthcare, medical equipment and long term care could help ensure that vulnerable seniors receive the care they need,” she said.

The issue is particularly relevant as families increasingly find themselves caring for aging relatives at home. While many family members are willing to step into care-giving roles, managing chronic conditions often requires coordination among multiple people and healthcare providers.

Saunders said improving communication between families and medical professionals could significantly improve quality of life for vulnerable patients.

“I believe that if proper collaboration and communication between families and healthcare providers can happen, we can improve the quality of life for vulnerable patient populations,” she said.

She noted that regular updates between caregivers and healthcare providers, shared care plans with clearly defined responsibilities, early reporting of concerns before they become emergencies and the use of digital tools to keep everyone informed can all contribute to better outcomes.

According to Saunders, one of the biggest challenges arises when key stakeholders involved in a patient’s care operate independently rather than as a team.

“When families, providers and community organizations work in isolation, important information can be missed. Collaboration helps ensure continuity of care,” she said.

That continuity becomes especially important for patients managing multiple chronic conditions, where small changes in health can quickly escalate into larger concerns if warning signs are overlooked.

Healthcare systems around the world are increasingly exploring ways to shift certain aspects of care beyond hospital walls and into communities. Saunders believes The Bahamas has an opportunity to continue that conversation, particularly as the needs of elderly and chronically ill patients continue to grow.

While hospitals and clinics remain essential, she said a stronger emphasis on coordinated home based care could help support vulnerable patients, reduce complications and allow more individuals to maintain their health and independence within the comfort of their own homes.