Caribbean Nutrition Month highlights healing power of traditional foods

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

Tribune Features Writer

jgibson@tribunemedia.net

AS Caribbean Nutrition Month begins across the region, a public health nutritionist is encouraging Bahamians to return to many of the traditional foods that once formed the foundation of the nation’s diet.

Observed throughout June under the theme “Healthy Eating, Active Living: Promoting Caribbean Foods as Medicine,” the month-long campaign comes as countries across the Caribbean continue to face rising rates of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and other chronic illnesses.

According to Camelta Barnes, Public Health Nutritionist in the Nutrition Unit of the Department of Public Health many of the foods commonly eaten by previous generations continue to offer significant health benefits today.

“For generations, our forefathers relied on the rich bounty of the land and sea to nourish their families. Meals were built around ground provisions, fresh fruits and vegetables, peas, beans, and home-grown herbs and spices,” Ms Barnes said.

“These foods were not viewed as superfoods or health trends. They were simply part of daily life.”

She explained that while eating habits have shifted over the years toward highly processed foods, sugary beverages, fast food, and larger portion sizes, scientific research continues to support the nutritional value of traditional Caribbean foods.

“The phrase ‘food as medicine’ means that the food we eat can play a major role in preventing disease, strengthening the immune system, improving digestion, and supporting mental and physical health. Eating a healthier diet can help prevent, treat, and manage chronic non-communicable diseases.”

Ms Barnes noted that while food is not a replacement for prescribed medication, good nutrition remains one of the most effective tools available for protecting health and improving quality of life.

“Food cannot entirely replace medication, but it can serve as medicine by helping to maintain health and prevent disease,” she said. “On the flip side, unhealthy foods can contribute to disease.”

She pointed to several traditional Bahamian staples that offer important nutritional benefits, including sweet potato, cassava, and breadfruit.

“These foods provide fibre, vitamins, minerals, and steady energy for the body,” she said. “Compared with heavily refined starches, ground provisions can help keep us fuller for longer and support better blood sugar control when eaten in appropriate portions and prepared in healthy ways.”

Locally grown fruits also play an important role in supporting good health.

“Fruits such as guava, sapodilla, tamarind, mango, papaya, soursop, lime, and lemon are rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and fibre that help strengthen the immune system and support overall well-being,” Ms Barnes said.

She encouraged residents to enjoy these fruits fresh whenever possible rather than only consuming them in products that may contain added sugar.

Vegetables including pumpkin, okra, tomatoes, cabbage, and locally grown spinach were also highlighted as nutrient-rich foods that can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

In addition, Ms Barnes said peas and beans remain valuable and affordable sources of plant protein and fibre, while fish such as snapper and grouper provide omega-3 fatty acids that support heart and brain health.

“These foods are not luxuries. They should be everyday staples that, when prepared in healthy ways, help protect against chronic disease,” she said.

Traditional herbs and spices can also contribute to healthier eating habits.

“Thyme, ginger, turmeric, and garlic add flavour to meals while reducing the need for excessive salt. Many of these ingredients also contain natural compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.”

Beyond nutrition, Caribbean Nutrition Month is also promoting the importance of physical activity

“Healthy eating must go hand in hand with regular physical activity. Movement is medicine too.”

Ms Barnes noted that activities such as walking, dancing, swimming, gardening, community sports, and even household chores can contribute to better health.

“Just 30 minutes of physical activity each day can significantly lower the risk of chronic non-communicable diseases,” she said.

For those looking to make healthier choices, she recommends starting with small, manageable changes.

“Drink more water instead of sugary beverages, include more vegetables in your meals, prepare more home-cooked meals, choose more whole foods, and encourage children to enjoy local fruits and vegetables,” she said.

As Caribbean Nutrition Month continues throughout June, Ms Barnes hopes Bahamians will take the opportunity to reconnect with local foods and embrace healthier habits.

“Our forefathers knew what science now confirms. Food heals, and food protects.”