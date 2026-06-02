Cycling Federation Nationals returns to Exuma

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

FOR the second consecutive year, the Bahamas Cycling Federation will take its National Cycling Championships to Mount Thompson, Exuma, this weekend.

The championships will be contested on Friday and Saturday and will include a contingent of competitors from New Providence, Grand Bahama and a number of Family Islands.

BCF president Roy Colebrook said they are looking forward to making the return to Exuma to put on another spectacular event this year.

"We are already in motion and we are getting ready to take all of the equipment down there for cycling," Colebrook said.

"This is the third time in our cycling history that we will be hosting the event there."

This year, Fidelity Bank, Cycles Bahamas, Complete Maintenance Group, BWA, Lowe's Pharmacy and Prescription Parlour Pharmacy, will be among the sponsors.

"Cycling right now is all about the kids," Colebrook said.

"We are delighted to give them the opportunity to move from one island to the next to compete.

"But these nationals will also serve as the qualifiers for the upcoming international events like the Caribbean Junior Cycling Championships in Belize and in October for the seniors."

It's anticipated that there will be at least 40 competitors from New Providence, about 25 from Grand Bahama, two from Andros and a host of local competitors from Exuma.

"Just like last year, we're looking forward to having a good showing this year," Colebrook said.

Last year, Kevin Daley won the title, it was passed onto Felix Neely, who was the first Bahamian to finish the men's event. Kami Roach was crowned the female champion.

This year, Colebrook said they are looking forward to an exciting championship as the competitors will be out to dethrone the champions and earn the jackets and trophies as this year's champions.

On Friday morning, the competitors will compete in the trial trials, followed by the gravel race in the afternoon. Then on Saturday, it will be the road races. "Everybody has the options, whether they want to go and do the whole thing or they just want to come on Saturday to compete in the road races," he said. "Whatever their hearts desire, they are able to do."

In addition to the competition, Colebrook said the federation is conducting a series of mechanical and coaching courses for its members.