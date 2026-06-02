Development Plan Bill eyes July tabling in Parliament

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The National Development Plan’s chairman yesterday said legislation to support The Bahamas' long-awaited progress blueprint could reach Parliament before the end of July, while government ministries are now being assessed on their steps towards implementing its objectives.

Felix Stubbs said the immediate focus has been on advancing legislation that will formalise the National Development Plan process and establish the framework for its implementation. “Up until now our focus has been on getting the legislation through Parliament, and that's progressing well,” he said.

“The Bill will hopefully move through Parliament by July; before the end of July.” Mr Stubbs added that officials are simultaneously working to update the plan itself and expect a revised version to be presented for parliamentary approval after the legislation is passed.

“The plan itself, once we've brought it up to date, will probably also be taken to Parliament for approval. The legislation calls for that process. You'll probably see an updated plan within the next six months or so,” he said.

The update comes as Parliament debates the 2026-2027 Budget, with funding allocated to support the next phase of the initiative. Asked whether sufficient resources had been provided to begin implementation, Mr Stubbs replied: “We were given everything we asked for.”

Beyond the legislative process, he said officials have begun engaging government ministries to determine how closely current initiatives align with the National Development Plan.

“We're doing an inventory of where they are against the Plan in terms of what has been implemented, what is in progress and what remains to be done,” said Mr Stubbs.

“We're also looking at whether there are initiatives that ministries have undertaken that aren't currently reflected in the plan but should be incorporated. The objective is to bring the existing draft of the plan fully up to date.”

The National Development Plan, commonly referred to as Vision 2040, was developed to provide a long-term framework for economic, social and environmental development that transcends political administrations.

Mr Stubbs argued that implementation of the Plan is critical to improving co-ordination across government, and ensuring public resources are directed toward common national objectives. “If we have a proper National Development Plan, then our focus is directed toward the same goals,” he said.

“We don't have to spend money on multiple things that don't get us anywhere, and we don't have to spend money multiple times on the same thing across different government ministries.”

Instead, Mr Stubbs said, the Plan can help align both public and private sector decision-making around a shared national vision. “We can create alignment across the public sector and within the private sector around a truly national plan,” said Mr Stubbs.

“The plan is driven by the grassroots, by what Bahamians say they want, what they believe should be included and what is best for The Bahamas. There will always be constraints, but we will take what the people tell us they want and try to create a plan that keeps us focused and helps us realise our full potential.”

Mr Stubbs also welcomed the transfer of responsibility for the initiative from the Office of the Prime Minister to the newly-created Ministry of Innovation and National Development, describing the move as one that should strengthen implementation efforts.

“The fact that it's housed within a ministry gives it a greater level of focus because the minister can be more directly engaged in moving matters through Cabinet and Parliament,” he said.

“At the same time, it doesn't change our access to the Prime Minister because, ultimately, he retains responsibility for national planning. So having a dedicated ministry only enhances the process.”