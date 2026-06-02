Dr Kristine Parker-Curling, author of bestselling book 'Beyond The Knowledge' receives Excellence in Humanities Award

Dr Kristine Parker-Curling, a Bahamian physician and triple board-certified specialist in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, and Obesity Medicine, received the 2026 Excellence in Humanities Award from the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) at the organisation’s Annual Meeting, held April 22–24, 2026, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. The award recognises exemplary achievements and dedication to the endocrine community through literature, the social sciences, and related humanistic contributions. Dr Parker-Curling was honoured for her work through her Number 1 Amazon best-selling book, Beyond The Knowledge: Power Steps for Doctoring with a Human Touch, and her C.A.R.E. framework—Compassion, Awareness, Responsiveness, and Engagement—which offers physicians a practical model for restoring genuine human connection to clinical encounters.

A Summa Cum Laude graduate of McMaster University and medical school valedictorian at The University of the West Indies, Bahamas campus, Dr. Parker-Curling completed her residency at SUNY Downstate and fellowship at the Medical University of South Carolina before returning to Nassau in 2016 as the country’s first full-time Bahamian endocrinologist to reside and practice in The Bahamas.

The recognition comes at a significant moment for healthcare. In March 2026, Gallup reported that healthcare had become the top domestic concern for Americans, with 61 per cent saying they worry a great deal about the availability and affordability of healthcare. The American Medical Association reported that 41.9 per cent of physicians experienced at least one symptom of burnout in 2025, even as overall burnout levels continued to improve from prior years. Workforce pressure is also intensifying. The Association of American Medical Colleges reported that the United States could face a shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036, driven by population growth, physician retirements, and rising demand for care.

Patient preference data further reinforce the value of physician-led communication. According to Patient Point’s 2025 Patient Confidence Index, 88 per cent of patients prefer to receive medical information directly from their physician, while only 19 per cent trust AI to handle diagnosis or care. These trends underscore why Dr Parker-Curling’s message resonates now. Her work centres the human dimensions of care—empathy, trust, attentiveness, and communication—at a time when healthcare systems are navigating burnout, workforce strain, and the growing presence of technology in clinical settings.

Dr Parker-Curling wrote Beyond The Knowledge in 2023 after a transformative personal development experience shifted her perspective on what it means to be a physician. The book explores the challenges doctors face every day—delivering difficult news while preserving hope, building trust when time is short, maintaining compassion through exhaustion, and staying human in an increasingly technological field.

Since its release, she has shared its message throughout The Bahamas in presentations at medical conferences, community events, and educational institutions. Her work has resonated with leaders across the Caribbean and beyond, earning praise for its call to humanise medicine while also supporting physician well-being.

Dr Parker-Curling presented her C.A.R.E. framework at the 53rd Annual Conference of The Medical Association of The Bahamas and delivered the 2025 commencement keynote address to the graduating class of medical students at The University of the West Indies School of Clinical Medicine and Research (UWISCMR), Bahamas. She continues to serve as an Associate Lecturer at UWISCMR and volunteers with the Healthy Lifestyles Team of The Cancer Society of The Bahamas.

Her training across Jamaica, The Bahamas, Canada, and the United States informs a communication-centred approach to care that extends beyond medicine and into the broader human experience of trust, leadership, and interpersonal connection.

Beyond The Knowledge: Power Steps for Doctoring with a Human Touch is available on Amazon. Dr Parker-Curling is available for interviews, speaking engagements, and workshops on physician-patient communication, physician wellness, compassionate care, and medical education.