Lenox having ’strong run’ in Europe

BAHAMIAN karting driver Lenox Lockhart continued his strong run in Europe this weekend at Round 2 of the ACI Italian Championship in the Mini GR3 category.

Lockhart qualified P5 out of 51 drivers and remained competitive throughout the heats, finishing P4 in Heat 1, P3 in Heat 2, and P7 in Heat 3.

His results placed him P4 for the Pre Final, where he again finished P4 to secure a strong position heading into the Final.

Unfortunately, contact at the start of the Final dropped him back, and he finished P14, a result that did not reflect the speed and consistency he showed throughout the weekend.

Despite the setback in the Final, Lockhart once again proved he has the pace to compete at the front against top international competition, while proudly representing The Bahamas on the European stage.