MP to aid Kemp Roadgas station fire clean-up

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

Freetown’s MP has committed to help clean-up efforts following the recent blaze that destroyed Kemp Road Service Station as its proprietor awaits the results of an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Cecelia Knowles-Rahming said she is awaiting the probe’s findings before deciding whether the landmark business will be rebuilt following the heavy damage it suffered. She told Tribune Business that there have been no new developments as authorities continue their investigation.

“I don’t have any updates. I’m still waiting for the report,” Ms Knowles-Rahming said. The fire was believed to have started around 3am, causing what Ms Knowles-Rahming previously described as extensive damage to the business. While the cause remains undetermined, the incident has raised questions about the future of the gas station.

Lincoln Deal, the FNM’s Freetown MP, said he met with Ms Knowles-Rahming over the weekend to discuss the incident and potential next steps. He emphasised that decisions regarding the future of the business remain entirely in her hands while investigations continue.

“So her and I met over the weekend,” he said. “She and I have worked very closely over the last few months, and right now she’s going through the process of investigations. She’s going through that process right now, as it relates to the police, making sure that everything is properly documented.”

Mr Deal said his office has committed to helping with immediate recovery efforts. “As it relates to next steps, she’s still processing what that looks like. However, we’ve committed to assisting her with the clean-up efforts, and so that’s one part in the immediate short-term that our team will assist her with until we figure out what her next step is; whether it is for rebuilding or whether she’s looking in another direction. But that’s still entirely up to her,” he added.

The uncertainty surrounding the property’s future reflects both the emotional and economic significance of the business. For decades, the gas station has been a key fuel provider for residents and motorists travelling through the heart of Kemp Road.

Mr Deal said the owner is carefully weighing several factors before making a decision. “There’s a lot of history in that space, which is why I think she’s really digging deep to figure out what our next step is,” he said. “We can’t pressure her, but she is looking at all of those different factors.”

He added that the station’s strategic location and long-standing role in the community make the decision particularly difficult. “Obviously, the gas station has been there for decades. It’s a landmark in the centre of Kemp Road, one of the only gas stations in the heart of the area,” Mr Deal said.

The station has been operated by the Knowles family for more than 50 years, and has become deeply embedded in the community. Residents have described it as more than a place to purchase fuel, recalling childhood visits, and daily and long-standing relationships with the family behind the business.

While discussions continue about the future, Mr Deal said immediate attention remains focused on clearing the site and helping the owner navigate the aftermath of the fire.

“We met for an extended period of time over the weekend. We were trying to encourage her, but also understand how best we could assist,” he said. “But in the interim, we will be cleaning up the area.”