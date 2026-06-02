The sneaky muscle behind your back pain: Meet the quadratus lumborum

If you’ve ever had that nagging ache in your lower back that just won’t budge—especially on one side—there’s a good chance a small but mighty muscle called the quadratus lumborum (QL) is involved. It doesn’t get the same attention as the glutes or core, but when it’s tight or overworked, it can quietly wreak havoc on your comfort and mobility.

Let’s unpack why this muscle matters so much—and what you can do about it.





Where Is the QL and What Does It Do?





The quadratus lumborum sits deep in your lower back, connecting your pelvis to your lower ribs and spine. You’ve got one on each side. Its main jobs are to help you bend sideways, stabilise your spine, and assist with breathing by anchoring the 12th rib.

Sounds simple enough—but here’s the catch: it’s also a major “compensator” muscle. That means when other muscles aren’t doing their job properly (looking at you, weak glutes and lazy core), the QL steps in to pick up the slack.

And that’s where the trouble begins.





How QL Tension Leads to Back Pain





When the QL becomes overworked, it tightens. Over time, that tension can create a deep, aching pain in the lower back—often felt on one side. Some people describe it as a “gripping” or “locked” sensation that doesn’t ease with typical stretching.

Here’s what’s happening beneath the surface:





1. Constant Pull on the Spine - A tight QL pulls unevenly on your lumbar spine. This can compress the joints and irritate surrounding tissues, leading to persistent discomfort.





2. Pelvic Imbalance - If one side is tighter than the other, it can hike up your pelvis slightly—creating a subtle but impactful imbalance. This throws off your posture and can lead to knock-on issues in the hips, knees, and even feet.





3. Guarding and Muscle Spasm - The QL is quick to “guard” when it senses instability. That means it tightens further in response to perceived weakness or strain—often leading to spasms that can feel sharp and sudden.





4. Referral Pain Patterns - Interestingly, QL tension doesn’t always stay local. It can refer pain into the buttocks, hips, or even the upper thigh, sometimes mimicking other conditions.





Why Your QL Is Doing Too Much Work





Most people don’t strain their QL from one dramatic movement. It’s usually a slow build-up from everyday habits:

Sitting for Long Periods- When you sit slouched or unevenly (hello, laptop on the couch), your QL can shorten and stiffen.

Standing With Weight On One Leg- That relaxed “hip popped out” stance? Your QL is working overtime on one side to hold you there.

Weak Glutes and Core- If your glutes aren’t stabilising your pelvis and your deep core isn’t supporting your spine, the QL steps in as backup—and ends up overburdened.

Carrying bags on one side- A heavy handbag or tote consistently on one shoulder is a classic QL overload recipe.





Signs Your QL Might Be the Culprit





Not all back pain is created equal. QL-related discomfort has a few tell-tale signs:





· Pain is worse on one side of the lower back

· It feels deeper than surface muscle soreness

· It’s aggravated by standing, walking, or rolling over in bed

· Stretching your hamstrings or glutes doesn’t quite hit the spot

· You feel a “catch” when straightening up from a bent position





Sound familiar? Then it’s worth giving your QL some attention.





What Actually Helps (And What Doesn’t)





Here’s where things get interesting. Many people instinctively try to stretch their lower back when it feels tight—but with the QL, that’s only part of the story.





1. Gentle Release- First Before Aggressive Stretching- the QL responds well to soft tissue work. A massage ball against the wall (placed just above the pelvis, slightly to the side of the spine) can help ease tension.





2. Targeted Stretching- Think side bends—not toe touches. Reaching one arm overhead and leaning away from the tight side can give a more direct stretch.





3. Strengthen the Right Muscles - This is the game-changer. When you strengthen your glutes and deep core, the QL no longer has to overcompensate.





Focus on:

· Glute bridges

· Side-lying leg lifts

· Dead bugs or gentle core stability exercises





4. Fix Daily Habits Posture tweaks matter more than you think. Sit evenly, stand balanced, and switch sides when carrying bags.





5. Breathing Matters- Because the QL assists with breathing, shallow chest breathing can keep it overactive. Slow, diaphragmatic breathing helps it relax.





A Quick Reality Check





Here’s the honest bit: your QL isn’t the villain. It’s actually trying to help you. The pain you feel is often the result of it doing too much for too long without support.

So instead of just “attacking” the tightness, think bigger picture—restore balance, share the workload, and give the QL a chance to step back.





When to Get Help





If your back pain is persistent, worsening, or interfering with daily life, it’s worth getting it assessed properly. A trained physiotherapist can pinpoint whether the QL is involved and guide you through a targeted plan.

Because while the QL may be small, its impact is anything but.

Lower back pain can feel frustratingly vague—but sometimes the answer lies in the quiet, overlooked muscles doing more than their fair share. Give your quadratus lumborum a little attention, and you might just find the relief you’ve been chasing.





• For questions and comments, call Hannah Foster-Middleton at 356 4806, e-mail genesisphysiotherapy@gmail.com, or visit www.physiotherapybahamas.com.