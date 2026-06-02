Why so many Bahamians are exhausted: The hidden health crisis we ignore

Over the past several years, I have noticed something concerning both inside and outside the exam room. So many people are simply exhausted.

They are not just physically tired after a long day, but deeply worn down. Mentally drained. Emotionally overwhelmed. Spiritually depleted. Many are carrying stress silently while trying to continue functioning normally.

As a physician, I see this every day in patients from all walks of life. Young professionals trying to stay afloat financially. Mothers balancing work, children, and care-giving. Elderly patients feeling isolated and overwhelmed by illness. Business owners under constant pressure. Healthcare workers pouring into others while neglecting themselves. Even teenagers and young adults are showing signs of burnout much earlier in life.

Some people tell me they cannot sleep properly anymore. Others say they constantly feel anxious, irritable, unmotivated, or mentally foggy. Many are operating on caffeine, convenience foods, and very little rest. Unfortunately, we have slowly normalised unhealthy levels of stress and exhaustion in our society.

The body can only absorb so much before it begins to break down.

High blood pressure, diabetes, weight gain, anxiety, depression, chronic headaches, digestive problems, and even heart disease are often connected to chronic stress, poor sleep, unhealthy eating habits, and lack of recovery. Sometimes people come to the doctor looking for a pill to fix what is really a lifestyle and wellness crisis.

One thing I have personally learned over the years is that wellness must be intentional. I have also learned that balancing the responsibilities of medicine, leadership, business, family, and community service can easily consume every hour of my day if I allow it. There have been seasons where I also had to step back and honestly assess my own habits, my rest, my stress levels, and whether I was truly taking care of myself while trying to take care of everyone else.

Healing is bigger than medicine alone.

Yes; hospitals, doctors, and medications play an important role. But true healing also includes proper sleep, healthy nutrition, movement, spiritual grounding, meaningful relationships, and moments of quietness in a world filled with constant noise and stimulation.

Prevention is not glamorous, but it is powerful.

Many serious illnesses develop slowly over years because the warning signs are ignored. The good news is that small changes made consistently can significantly improve both physical and mental wellbeing.

Here are a few practical things I encourage readers to begin focusing on:





· Protect your sleep as seriously as you protect your work schedule.

· Drink more water and reduce sugary drinks and heavily processed foods.

· Move your body every day, even if it is only a walk.

· Get your blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol checked regularly.

· Put the phone down sometimes. Constant stimulation exhausts the mind.

· Make time for prayer, reflection, worship, and meaningful connection with others.

· Learn that resting is not weakness. Even machines overheat without downtime.





As Bahamians, we are hard-working, resilient, and proud people. But strength should not mean silently carrying burdens until our health collapses.

You cannot continue pouring from an empty cup. Taking care of yourself is not selfish. It is one of the most important investments you can make for your family, your future, and your purpose.

Until next time, wishing you health, healing, and happiness.