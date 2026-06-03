Bahamian audiences answer the call for Here Comes Trouble

By Alesha Cadet

Tribune Features Reporter

acadet@tribunemedia.net

WHAT began as a single premiere night for Here Comes Trouble quickly turned into a growing audience demand that brought the Bahamian comedy-drama back to the big screen for a recent encore showing at the Atlantis Theatre.

Following a successful March 6 premiere, writer and producer Heath Fowler and his team returned with a special one-night-only screening of the film, transforming the evening into a celebration centred on laughter, family, and Bahamian storytelling.

For Mr Fowler, the decision to revisit the project so soon after its debut came directly from the public response surrounding the original premiere.

“Initially, I had intended to have two showings: the Red-Carpet Premiere on Friday and then the matinee on Saturday afternoon. However, my team and I decided to pool our resources and promotional efforts into the premiere to ensure its success.

We were anticipating great support, but we were not prepared for the overwhelming positive response and demand to have the film shown again,” said Mr Fowler.

He explained that many moviegoers expressed interest in returning to see the film a second time while also encouraging relatives and friends to experience it for themselves.

“This became our cue to answer the audience’s request,” he said.

Blending comedy, emotional moments, and family-centred themes, Here Comes Trouble found a receptive audience among Bahamians eager to support local filmmaking. According to Mr Fowler, seeing the project resonate with viewers has been both rewarding and motivating as he continues developing work within the creative industry.

“There’s something incredibly fulfilling about completing a project and seeing it go from an idea on paper to full manifestation. But it has also been humbling to witness such positive reactions from the audience,” said Mr Fowler.

The filmmaker reflected on the dedication required to bring the production to life, noting that the support from audiences validated the countless hours invested behind the scenes.

“It gives me a strong sense of accomplishment, knowing that all the hard work, late nights, and creative challenges have led to something tangible, something Bahamians can truly be proud of. It is absolutely encouraging as I continue to expand my vision within this industry,” he said.

The timing of the encore screening also played an important role in shaping the experience. The event was intended to offer families an opportunity to celebrate together through entertainment rooted in Bahamian culture.

“Timing is everything. Around this season, people are actively looking for something meaningful to do or searching for the perfect gift for mom. What better way to celebrate than with an all-Bahamian comedy-drama film that has received rave reviews and was especially crafted for Moms and families who enjoy the arts?” said Mr Fowler.

He believes productions like Here Comes Trouble continue to strengthen the visibility and credibility of Bahamian creatives both locally and internationally.

“For starters, I am convinced that our local talent, when compared to international standards, is second to none,” said Mr Fowler.

He said each local production contributes to building confidence within the industry while creating opportunities for emerging filmmakers to envision larger possibilities for Bahamian cinema.

“Each time a Bahamian film is produced with excellence and carries both local and international appeal, it adds tremendous value to the Bahamian creative industry. It also inspires up-and-coming filmmakers and producers to build upon a platform that will become even more established in the years ahead,” he said.

Mr Fowler also expressed optimism about the future of film production in the country.

“I truly believe that The Bahamas will soon be recognized as a hub for top-tier films that are supported and celebrated around the world,” he said.

As audiences gathered once again inside the Atlantis Theatre, many arrived already familiar with the buzz surrounding the film, while others experienced the story for the first time.

For those still curious about the excitement surrounding Here Comes Trouble, Mr Fowler offered a glimpse into what viewers have embraced most about the production.

“Don’t just take my word for it; take it from those who’ve already experienced it: ‘A whole lot of laughs, unexpected plot twists, and a strong message about forgiveness and letting go. It’s the kind of film you can watch over and over again," he said.

He added: “Audiences can expect an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, excitement, heartfelt moments, and an amazing cinematic atmosphere on the big screen.”