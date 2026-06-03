Man found dead in abandoned building

A 45-year-old man became the country's latest homicide victim yesterday after he was shot dead outside his home.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the Tropical Gardens area shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive man dressed in dark clothing lying next to a Nissan Note.

Family members identified the victim as Chino Gregory Bethel, a husband and father, but declined to comment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Bethel was returning home when he was confronted outside the property by an unknown assailant who opened fire.

His death brings the country's murder count to 28 for the year, according to The Tribune's records.

Chief Superintendent Sheria King said police were still investigating the motive behind the killing, adding that one murder was too many.

She said the matter was being treated seriously.

“I would say to the residents of Tropical Gardens that the police is going to investigate this matter throughout and will find those individuals who are responsible for this matter,” she told reporters on the scene.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the discovery of a man's body in an abandoned building on a track road off University Drive.

A preliminary examination found no signs of trauma. Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.



